Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Share Price

222.26
(-7.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open242.99
  • Day's High242.99
  • 52 Wk High372
  • Prev. Close239.67
  • Day's Low222.23
  • 52 Wk Low 175
  • Turnover (lac)153.63
  • P/E29.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value113.63
  • EPS8.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)655.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

242.99

Prev. Close

239.67

Turnover(Lac.)

153.63

Day's High

242.99

Day's Low

222.23

52 Week's High

372

52 Week's Low

175

Book Value

113.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

655.22

P/E

29.32

EPS

8.17

Divi. Yield

0

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.77%

Non-Promoter- 4.53%

Institutions: 4.53%

Non-Institutions: 37.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.17

36.95

24.17

24.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

262.54

206.21

-65.09

-42.93

Net Worth

297.71

243.16

-40.92

-18.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.62

179.3

168.52

154.66

yoy growth (%)

-71.2

6.39

8.95

2.52

Raw materials

-5.08

-16.36

-16.69

-12.98

As % of sales

9.85

9.12

9.9

8.39

Employee costs

-11.91

-45.17

-39.47

-35.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-40.87

12.24

33.56

20.12

Depreciation

-10

-10.51

-11.74

-12.55

Tax paid

9.57

-0.23

-13.19

-0.24

Working capital

-18.32

-22

-18.03

27.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.2

6.39

8.95

2.52

Op profit growth

-87.49

5.4

5.81

27.89

EBIT growth

-104.23

-3.63

1.15

40.9

Net profit growth

-177.24

-5.79

-0.75

-144.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

304.35

295.08

144.49

65.99

221.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

304.35

295.08

144.49

65.99

221.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.36

244.97

1.14

5.23

16.65

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

Vithal V Kamat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramnath P Sarang

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harinder Pal Kaur

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Badriprasad Rajgarhia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vidita Vithal Kamat

Independent Director

Vilas Ramchandra Koranne

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Singh

Executive Director

Vishal Vithal Kamat

Independent Director

Tej Mayur Contractor

Independent Director

Ajit Naik

Non Executive Director

Kaushal Kamalkishore Biyani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

Summary

Kamat Hotels (India) Limited (KHIL), promoted by Mumbai based Kamat Group in March, 1986, operates a 245 room five star hotel The Orchid near Mumbai domestic airport. The company also manages two hotels -- Kamats Khandla Hotel and The Kamats Plaza. KHIL came out with its initial public offering in Oct. 94 at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 30.60 cr and 5.5 lac 14% NCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 5.5 cr. The issue was to expand and modernise The Kamats Plaza, by constructing 252 double rooms with additional facilities including restaurants, discotheques, health clubs, etc. The estimated project cost was Rs 111.76 cr. The company has commenced a new tour and travel division, and also started a hotel and catering institute in Bombay. KHIL has entered into an MoU for managing a 94-room residential hotel at Bandra with conference and other facilities but this Bandra project has been rescheduled due to slackness in the development at the Bandra-Kurla complex. KHIL has purchased 25 acres of land at Kumarakum, Kerala for a resort. Asias first eco-friendly certified five star hotel The Orchid of the company, became fully operational with an 245 rooms during the year 1999-2000. The Orchid has won prestigious award like the Ecotel Industry Pioneer Status 1999 Award, Green Globe Achievement Award 2000, IH & RA Green Hotelier & Restaurateur Environmental Award 1999 for outstanding contribution to sustainable tourism. The company has also entered into an contract for managing Hotel Siddhar
Company FAQs

What is the Kamat Hotels India Ltd share price today?

The Kamat Hotels India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kamat Hotels India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is ₹655.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is 29.32 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kamat Hotels India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamat Hotels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is ₹175 and ₹372 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kamat Hotels India Ltd?

Kamat Hotels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.92%, 3 Years at 69.46%, 1 Year at -10.57%, 6 Month at 3.92%, 3 Month at 20.94% and 1 Month at 12.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kamat Hotels India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.78 %
Institutions - 4.54 %
Public - 37.68 %

