SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹242.99
Prev. Close₹239.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹153.63
Day's High₹242.99
Day's Low₹222.23
52 Week's High₹372
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹113.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)655.22
P/E29.32
EPS8.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.17
36.95
24.17
24.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
262.54
206.21
-65.09
-42.93
Net Worth
297.71
243.16
-40.92
-18.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.62
179.3
168.52
154.66
yoy growth (%)
-71.2
6.39
8.95
2.52
Raw materials
-5.08
-16.36
-16.69
-12.98
As % of sales
9.85
9.12
9.9
8.39
Employee costs
-11.91
-45.17
-39.47
-35.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-40.87
12.24
33.56
20.12
Depreciation
-10
-10.51
-11.74
-12.55
Tax paid
9.57
-0.23
-13.19
-0.24
Working capital
-18.32
-22
-18.03
27.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.2
6.39
8.95
2.52
Op profit growth
-87.49
5.4
5.81
27.89
EBIT growth
-104.23
-3.63
1.15
40.9
Net profit growth
-177.24
-5.79
-0.75
-144.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
304.35
295.08
144.49
65.99
221.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
304.35
295.08
144.49
65.99
221.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.36
244.97
1.14
5.23
16.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
Vithal V Kamat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramnath P Sarang
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harinder Pal Kaur
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Badriprasad Rajgarhia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vidita Vithal Kamat
Independent Director
Vilas Ramchandra Koranne
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Singh
Executive Director
Vishal Vithal Kamat
Independent Director
Tej Mayur Contractor
Independent Director
Ajit Naik
Non Executive Director
Kaushal Kamalkishore Biyani
Reports by Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
Summary
Kamat Hotels (India) Limited (KHIL), promoted by Mumbai based Kamat Group in March, 1986, operates a 245 room five star hotel The Orchid near Mumbai domestic airport. The company also manages two hotels -- Kamats Khandla Hotel and The Kamats Plaza. KHIL came out with its initial public offering in Oct. 94 at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 30.60 cr and 5.5 lac 14% NCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 5.5 cr. The issue was to expand and modernise The Kamats Plaza, by constructing 252 double rooms with additional facilities including restaurants, discotheques, health clubs, etc. The estimated project cost was Rs 111.76 cr. The company has commenced a new tour and travel division, and also started a hotel and catering institute in Bombay. KHIL has entered into an MoU for managing a 94-room residential hotel at Bandra with conference and other facilities but this Bandra project has been rescheduled due to slackness in the development at the Bandra-Kurla complex. KHIL has purchased 25 acres of land at Kumarakum, Kerala for a resort. Asias first eco-friendly certified five star hotel The Orchid of the company, became fully operational with an 245 rooms during the year 1999-2000. The Orchid has won prestigious award like the Ecotel Industry Pioneer Status 1999 Award, Green Globe Achievement Award 2000, IH & RA Green Hotelier & Restaurateur Environmental Award 1999 for outstanding contribution to sustainable tourism. The company has also entered into an contract for managing Hotel Siddhar
Read More
The Kamat Hotels India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is ₹655.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is 29.32 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamat Hotels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamat Hotels India Ltd is ₹175 and ₹372 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kamat Hotels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.92%, 3 Years at 69.46%, 1 Year at -10.57%, 6 Month at 3.92%, 3 Month at 20.94% and 1 Month at 12.53%.
