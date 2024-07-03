Summary

Kamat Hotels (India) Limited (KHIL), promoted by Mumbai based Kamat Group in March, 1986, operates a 245 room five star hotel The Orchid near Mumbai domestic airport. The company also manages two hotels -- Kamats Khandla Hotel and The Kamats Plaza. KHIL came out with its initial public offering in Oct. 94 at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 30.60 cr and 5.5 lac 14% NCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 5.5 cr. The issue was to expand and modernise The Kamats Plaza, by constructing 252 double rooms with additional facilities including restaurants, discotheques, health clubs, etc. The estimated project cost was Rs 111.76 cr. The company has commenced a new tour and travel division, and also started a hotel and catering institute in Bombay. KHIL has entered into an MoU for managing a 94-room residential hotel at Bandra with conference and other facilities but this Bandra project has been rescheduled due to slackness in the development at the Bandra-Kurla complex. KHIL has purchased 25 acres of land at Kumarakum, Kerala for a resort. Asias first eco-friendly certified five star hotel The Orchid of the company, became fully operational with an 245 rooms during the year 1999-2000. The Orchid has won prestigious award like the Ecotel Industry Pioneer Status 1999 Award, Green Globe Achievement Award 2000, IH & RA Green Hotelier & Restaurateur Environmental Award 1999 for outstanding contribution to sustainable tourism. The company has also entered into an contract for managing Hotel Siddhar

