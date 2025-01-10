Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.17
36.95
24.17
24.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
262.54
206.21
-65.09
-42.93
Net Worth
297.71
243.16
-40.92
-18.76
Minority Interest
Debt
186.18
308.08
247.7
258.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
37.44
40.18
36.26
36.51
Total Liabilities
521.33
591.42
243.04
275.92
Fixed Assets
177.57
171.74
264.85
272.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.39
50.3
0.28
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.94
30.35
29.85
22.81
Networking Capital
243.35
318.21
-61.26
-26.92
Inventories
2.72
2.51
1.82
1.57
Inventory Days
11.1
Sundry Debtors
8.17
8.16
8.62
6.08
Debtor Days
42.98
Other Current Assets
329.66
379.8
71.03
70.7
Sundry Creditors
-21.01
-14.78
-18.82
-22.72
Creditor Days
160.64
Other Current Liabilities
-76.19
-57.48
-123.91
-82.55
Cash
27.07
20.84
9.32
7.17
Total Assets
521.32
591.44
243.04
275.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.