iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

222.12
(-7.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

Kamat Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-40.87

12.24

33.56

20.12

Depreciation

-10

-10.51

-11.74

-12.55

Tax paid

9.57

-0.23

-13.19

-0.24

Working capital

-18.32

-22

-18.03

27.08

Other operating items

Operating

-59.63

-20.51

-9.4

34.4

Capital expenditure

0.22

5.23

-0.81

-159.87

Free cash flow

-59.4

-15.28

-10.22

-125.46

Equity raised

-31.05

-128

-228.29

-287.81

Investing

0.06

0.03

-0.92

-4.44

Financing

-3.3

-55.88

-161.95

-40.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-93.71

-199.13

-401.38

-458.34

Kamat Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.