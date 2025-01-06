Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-40.87
12.24
33.56
20.12
Depreciation
-10
-10.51
-11.74
-12.55
Tax paid
9.57
-0.23
-13.19
-0.24
Working capital
-18.32
-22
-18.03
27.08
Other operating items
Operating
-59.63
-20.51
-9.4
34.4
Capital expenditure
0.22
5.23
-0.81
-159.87
Free cash flow
-59.4
-15.28
-10.22
-125.46
Equity raised
-31.05
-128
-228.29
-287.81
Investing
0.06
0.03
-0.92
-4.44
Financing
-3.3
-55.88
-161.95
-40.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-93.71
-199.13
-401.38
-458.34
