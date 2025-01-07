Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.62
179.3
168.52
154.66
yoy growth (%)
-71.2
6.39
8.95
2.52
Raw materials
-5.08
-16.36
-16.69
-12.98
As % of sales
9.85
9.12
9.9
8.39
Employee costs
-11.91
-45.17
-39.47
-35.46
As % of sales
23.07
25.19
23.42
22.93
Other costs
-27.58
-61.55
-59.01
-55.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.44
34.32
35.01
36.08
Operating profit
7.03
56.22
53.34
50.41
OPM
13.62
31.35
31.65
32.59
Depreciation
-10
-10.51
-11.74
-12.55
Interest expense
-38.9
-34.36
-14.79
-27.68
Other income
1
0.89
6.76
9.95
Profit before tax
-40.87
12.24
33.56
20.12
Taxes
9.57
-0.23
-13.19
-0.24
Tax rate
-23.42
-1.95
-39.3
-1.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.3
12
20.37
19.87
Exceptional items
3.73
23.69
17.51
18.3
Net profit
-27.57
35.69
37.89
38.17
yoy growth (%)
-177.24
-5.79
-0.75
-144.76
NPM
-53.41
19.9
22.48
24.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.