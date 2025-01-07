iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

226.64
(2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.62

179.3

168.52

154.66

yoy growth (%)

-71.2

6.39

8.95

2.52

Raw materials

-5.08

-16.36

-16.69

-12.98

As % of sales

9.85

9.12

9.9

8.39

Employee costs

-11.91

-45.17

-39.47

-35.46

As % of sales

23.07

25.19

23.42

22.93

Other costs

-27.58

-61.55

-59.01

-55.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.44

34.32

35.01

36.08

Operating profit

7.03

56.22

53.34

50.41

OPM

13.62

31.35

31.65

32.59

Depreciation

-10

-10.51

-11.74

-12.55

Interest expense

-38.9

-34.36

-14.79

-27.68

Other income

1

0.89

6.76

9.95

Profit before tax

-40.87

12.24

33.56

20.12

Taxes

9.57

-0.23

-13.19

-0.24

Tax rate

-23.42

-1.95

-39.3

-1.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-31.3

12

20.37

19.87

Exceptional items

3.73

23.69

17.51

18.3

Net profit

-27.57

35.69

37.89

38.17

yoy growth (%)

-177.24

-5.79

-0.75

-144.76

NPM

-53.41

19.9

22.48

24.68

