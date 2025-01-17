iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd Key Ratios

208.48
(-0.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.27

11.69

8.47

-0.12

Op profit growth

-86.03

26.75

-7.16

36.51

EBIT growth

-115.41

31.33

-8.61

80.3

Net profit growth

-246.49

-112.89

-562.51

-205.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.41

28.55

25.15

29.39

EBIT margin

-10.89

21.01

17.86

21.21

Net profit margin

-54.99

11.16

-96.7

22.68

RoCE

-1.98

11.63

5.85

4.95

RoNW

6.44

-4.3

70.26

46.65

RoA

-2.51

1.54

-7.92

1.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-15.01

10.25

0

17.19

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-22.27

2.73

-88.97

7.34

Book value per share

-65.67

-50.88

-68.15

11.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.96

1.68

0

1.96

P/CEPS

-1.32

6.31

-0.95

4.58

P/B

-0.44

-0.34

-1.25

2.9

EV/EBIDTA

50.66

7.44

12.7

11.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.63

5.36

-62.95

2.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.55

22.15

23.38

19.45

Inventory days

13.85

5.41

7.96

10.86

Creditor days

-168.06

-56.32

-45.03

-76.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.17

-1.25

-2.25

-1.37

Net debt / equity

-2.86

-3.59

-3.28

21.86

Net debt / op. profit

51.39

6.96

10.81

11.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-10.16

-9.17

-10.29

-8.92

Employee costs

-23.23

-25.65

-24.48

-22.89

Other costs

-53.18

-36.61

-40.06

-38.78

