|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.27
11.69
8.47
-0.12
Op profit growth
-86.03
26.75
-7.16
36.51
EBIT growth
-115.41
31.33
-8.61
80.3
Net profit growth
-246.49
-112.89
-562.51
-205.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.41
28.55
25.15
29.39
EBIT margin
-10.89
21.01
17.86
21.21
Net profit margin
-54.99
11.16
-96.7
22.68
RoCE
-1.98
11.63
5.85
4.95
RoNW
6.44
-4.3
70.26
46.65
RoA
-2.51
1.54
-7.92
1.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-15.01
10.25
0
17.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-22.27
2.73
-88.97
7.34
Book value per share
-65.67
-50.88
-68.15
11.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.96
1.68
0
1.96
P/CEPS
-1.32
6.31
-0.95
4.58
P/B
-0.44
-0.34
-1.25
2.9
EV/EBIDTA
50.66
7.44
12.7
11.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.63
5.36
-62.95
2.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.55
22.15
23.38
19.45
Inventory days
13.85
5.41
7.96
10.86
Creditor days
-168.06
-56.32
-45.03
-76.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.17
-1.25
-2.25
-1.37
Net debt / equity
-2.86
-3.59
-3.28
21.86
Net debt / op. profit
51.39
6.96
10.81
11.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.16
-9.17
-10.29
-8.92
Employee costs
-23.23
-25.65
-24.48
-22.89
Other costs
-53.18
-36.61
-40.06
-38.78
