Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

KAMAT HOTELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Kamat Hotels (India) Limited held today i.e. October 25, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Kamat Hotels (India) Limited held today i.e. October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

KAMAT HOTELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Allotment of 353761 Equity Shares pursuant to the conversion of warrants alloted on preferential basis at the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Kamat Hotels (India) Limited Scheme of Arrangement involving absorption of two Transferor entities with the Company Kamat Hotels (India) Limited (KHIL) approved the Scheme of Arrangement (Merger by Absorption) between Savarwadi Rubber Agro Private Limited and Treeo Resort Private Limited and their respective sharholders KHIL in the Board Meeting held on 23.05.2024.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results KAMAT HOTELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 07th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

KAMAT HOTELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve modification in the terms of secured rated listed redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures bearing ISIN: INE967C07015 by way of an addendum to the original Placement Information Memorandum dated January 10 2023 subject to the consent of Debenture Trustee and the Debenture Holder(s). Attaching herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024