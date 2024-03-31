To,

The Members of

Kamat Hotels (India) Limited

Report on the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kamat Hotels (India) Limited ("the Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

Reference is invited to note no. 56 of the standalone financial statements which states that Companys current liabilities substantially exceed current assets as at 31st March, 2024 and 31st March, 2023. In the opinion of the management, considering the revival of hospitality business, positive net worth as on 31st March, 2024, positive earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st March, 2023, increase in operations and profit during the current year, settlement of secured debts due to ARCs, settlement of loan given to subsidiary company which was fully provided in earlier year, reversal of provision for diminution in value of investment in subsidiary company (OHPPL), signing of term sheet for proposed sale of one of the hotel properties, issue of NCDs, considering the future business prospects and the fair value of the assets of the Company being significantly higher than the borrowings / debts, these standalone results have been prepared on a going concern basis which contemplates realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of the Companys business..

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. In respect of the above matter, attention was also drawn by us in the earlier years independent auditors report. Our conclusion was not modified in respect of the above matter in earlier year also.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no Key Audit Matters to communicate in our audit report.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make other appropriate reporting as prescribed.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that,

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

e) The matter described Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern paragraph, in our opinion may have an adverse impact on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule II of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note no. 15.1 and 46.1 of the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented,

a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b) no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such Company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. Hence our comments on compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not arise.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 116560W / W100149

Milan Mody

Partner

Membership No. 103286

UDIN: 24103286BKEMWK3457

Place: Mumbai

Date: 07th May, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date]

i. In respect to Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Asset.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which, in our opinion, is reasonable. According to the information and explanation given to us, discrepancies noticed on such physical verification were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed and conveyance deed, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and building (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) which are free hold, are held in the name of the Company as at the date of balance sheet except:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company Building Rs. 1.96 lakhs Not available Not available Since 1st April, 1994 Insufficient legal documentation

In respect of title deeds which are deposited with trustees / lenders, we have verified the title from photocopies of those agreements, and we have relied on the certificate provided by the trustees / lenders.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Therefore, clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. a) In our opinion, physical verification of inventories has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on such verification by the management were less than 10% for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Therefore, clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has made investments, wherein the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties. Therefore, clauses (iii)(a), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, we indicate here under to the extent applicable.

In our opinion, the investment made are prima-facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

iv. In our opinion, with respect to the loans granted and investments made, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are complied with.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. We have been informed that no order relating to Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the goods and services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of accounts, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the period with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable, except interest on ineligible input tax credit availed for which estimated provision is made and the reconciliation of which is in progress.

b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in clause (vii) (a) above which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as tabulated below:

Name of the Statute Amount (Rs. in Lakhs)* Nature of the dues Financial Year to which matter pertains Forum where dispute is pending Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 1.80 MVAT 2006-07 Remand Back to DC from Sales Tax Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 0.67 Service Tax 2012-13 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeals) 0.43 Service Tax 2013-14 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeals) 77.54 Service Tax 2014-15 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, West Zonal Bench - Mumbai 2.68 Service Tax 2014-15 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, West Zonal Bench - Mumbai 28.98 Service Tax 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner Service Tax 30.40 Service Tax 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner Service Tax 3.41 Service Tax 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Service Tax Income-tax Act, 1961 642.96 Income Tax 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (Appeal) Goods and Service Tax Act 64.51 Goods and Service Tax 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of State Tax

* Net of amount paid under protest of Rs. 219.54 Lakhs.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In respect to repayment of loan:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Therefore, clause (ix)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the procedures performed by us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes by the company.

e) In our opinion, the company has not taken any funds to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of its securities held in its associate company. Therefore, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

x. In respect of issue of shares:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Therefore, the clause (x) (a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. In respect of Fraud:

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there have been no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, transaction with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of Act and have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosure specified under section 133 of the Act (Also refer note no. 48 of standalone financial statements), read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

xiv. In respect of Internal audit:

a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them. Therefore, the question of our comment on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act does not arise.

xvi. In respect of registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Therefore, the clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the clause (xvi) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) As per information & explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Therefore, the clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our comment in paragraph "material uncertainty related to going concern", nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. During the year, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.116560W / W100149

Milan Mody

Partner

Membership No. 103286

UDIN: 24103286BKEMWK3457

Place: Mumbai

Date: 07th May, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date]

Report on internal financial control under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kamat Hotels (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.116560W / W100149

Milan Mody

Partner

Membership No. 103286

UDIN: 24103286BKEMWK3457

Place: Mumbai

Date:07th May, 2024