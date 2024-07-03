iifl-logo-icon 1
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Share Price

14.03
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:12:47 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.25
  • Day's High14.25
  • 52 Wk High18.44
  • Prev. Close14.03
  • Day's Low13.8
  • 52 Wk Low 12.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

14.25

Prev. Close

14.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.8

Day's High

14.25

Day's Low

13.8

52 Week's High

18.44

52 Week's Low

12.6

Book Value

25.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 68.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.29

29.29

29.29

29.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.85

48.3

46.92

67.07

Net Worth

74.14

77.59

76.21

96.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.79

33.58

118.73

136.86

yoy growth (%)

-55.95

-71.71

-13.24

0.28

Raw materials

-5.09

-9.23

-37.42

-39.62

As % of sales

34.41

27.5

31.52

28.95

Employee costs

-2.9

-6.17

-29.05

-22.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.36

0.42

-26.44

-7.89

Depreciation

-2

-3.05

-4.93

-19.45

Tax paid

0.11

0.44

13.28

1.28

Working capital

-3.51

-40.7

42.53

0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.95

-71.71

-13.24

0.28

Op profit growth

-57.11

-31.62

-193.24

13.64

EBIT growth

-534.15

-107.15

-398.02

139.37

Net profit growth

-1,057.09

58.77

-108.2

-56.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

33.58

80.8

118.74

136.86

132.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.58

80.8

118.74

136.86

132.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

3.81

Other Income

20.31

0.39

19.44

2.8

2.25

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Narendra Somani

E D & Wholetime Director

Devanand Somani

E D & Wholetime Director

Hemant Somani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mansukhlal A. Nakrani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jasmin Jaykumar Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nishit Bharatbhai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita Hardik Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

Summary

TGB Banquets & Hotels Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad on 1st November, 1999 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Bhagwati Banquets Pvt Ltd. The Company was subsequently converted to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Bhagwati Banquets and Hotels Ltd. The Company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion and name change on 13/04/2000. Thereafter, the Company once again changed its name from Bhagwati Banquets And Hotels Limited to TGB Banquets And Hotels Limited w.e.f. 19th April, 2013. The Company is into provision of Restaurants; banquets and hotel services since 1999. The Company opened a hotel at Ahmedabad namely The Grand Bhagwati, a three star deluxe hotel, which started its operations from June 2002. While there are 37 rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop, its core competency and facility is banqueting. It possesses three banquet halls, which can hold 5400 persons on two-shift basis, all in air-conditioned comfort.It has a large lounge and a captive, easy parking facility to match the size of its banquet facility.The Company purchased 100% Shares of Lov Kush Properties Pvt Ltd on 20/04/2006. Lov Kush Properties Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In April 2007, Company completed its Initial Public Offer (IPO) and the shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 17th May, 2007. It was a Book Building Issue co
Company FAQs

What is the TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd share price today?

The TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is ₹41.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is 0 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹18.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd?

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.27%, 3 Years at 12.90%, 1 Year at -1.89%, 6 Month at -15.99%, 3 Month at -6.53% and 1 Month at -8.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.23 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 68.54 %

