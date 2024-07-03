Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹14.25
Prev. Close₹14.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.8
Day's High₹14.25
Day's Low₹13.8
52 Week's High₹18.44
52 Week's Low₹12.6
Book Value₹25.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.29
29.29
29.29
29.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.85
48.3
46.92
67.07
Net Worth
74.14
77.59
76.21
96.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.79
33.58
118.73
136.86
yoy growth (%)
-55.95
-71.71
-13.24
0.28
Raw materials
-5.09
-9.23
-37.42
-39.62
As % of sales
34.41
27.5
31.52
28.95
Employee costs
-2.9
-6.17
-29.05
-22.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.36
0.42
-26.44
-7.89
Depreciation
-2
-3.05
-4.93
-19.45
Tax paid
0.11
0.44
13.28
1.28
Working capital
-3.51
-40.7
42.53
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.95
-71.71
-13.24
0.28
Op profit growth
-57.11
-31.62
-193.24
13.64
EBIT growth
-534.15
-107.15
-398.02
139.37
Net profit growth
-1,057.09
58.77
-108.2
-56.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
33.58
80.8
118.74
136.86
132.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.58
80.8
118.74
136.86
132.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
3.81
Other Income
20.31
0.39
19.44
2.8
2.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Narendra Somani
E D & Wholetime Director
Devanand Somani
E D & Wholetime Director
Hemant Somani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mansukhlal A. Nakrani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jasmin Jaykumar Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nishit Bharatbhai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita Hardik Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd
Summary
TGB Banquets & Hotels Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad on 1st November, 1999 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Bhagwati Banquets Pvt Ltd. The Company was subsequently converted to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Bhagwati Banquets and Hotels Ltd. The Company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion and name change on 13/04/2000. Thereafter, the Company once again changed its name from Bhagwati Banquets And Hotels Limited to TGB Banquets And Hotels Limited w.e.f. 19th April, 2013. The Company is into provision of Restaurants; banquets and hotel services since 1999. The Company opened a hotel at Ahmedabad namely The Grand Bhagwati, a three star deluxe hotel, which started its operations from June 2002. While there are 37 rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop, its core competency and facility is banqueting. It possesses three banquet halls, which can hold 5400 persons on two-shift basis, all in air-conditioned comfort.It has a large lounge and a captive, easy parking facility to match the size of its banquet facility.The Company purchased 100% Shares of Lov Kush Properties Pvt Ltd on 20/04/2006. Lov Kush Properties Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In April 2007, Company completed its Initial Public Offer (IPO) and the shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 17th May, 2007. It was a Book Building Issue co
Read More
The TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is ₹41.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is 0 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹18.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.27%, 3 Years at 12.90%, 1 Year at -1.89%, 6 Month at -15.99%, 3 Month at -6.53% and 1 Month at -8.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.