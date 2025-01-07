Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.79
33.58
118.73
136.86
yoy growth (%)
-55.95
-71.71
-13.24
0.28
Raw materials
-5.09
-9.23
-37.42
-39.62
As % of sales
34.41
27.5
31.52
28.95
Employee costs
-2.9
-6.17
-29.05
-22.45
As % of sales
19.6
18.39
24.46
16.4
Other costs
-13.48
-33.76
-75.06
-50.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.19
100.54
63.21
36.77
Operating profit
-6.68
-15.59
-22.8
24.46
OPM
-45.21
-46.43
-19.2
17.87
Depreciation
-2
-3.05
-4.93
-19.45
Interest expense
-1.14
-1.24
-3.19
-15.69
Other income
1.47
20.31
4.48
2.79
Profit before tax
-8.36
0.42
-26.44
-7.89
Taxes
0.11
0.44
13.28
1.28
Tax rate
-1.39
104.97
-50.24
-16.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.24
0.86
-13.15
-6.61
Exceptional items
0
0
13.7
0
Net profit
-8.24
0.86
0.54
-6.61
yoy growth (%)
-1,057.09
58.77
-108.2
-56.59
NPM
-55.74
2.56
0.45
-4.83
