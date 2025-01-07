iifl-logo-icon 1
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.37
(-0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.79

33.58

118.73

136.86

yoy growth (%)

-55.95

-71.71

-13.24

0.28

Raw materials

-5.09

-9.23

-37.42

-39.62

As % of sales

34.41

27.5

31.52

28.95

Employee costs

-2.9

-6.17

-29.05

-22.45

As % of sales

19.6

18.39

24.46

16.4

Other costs

-13.48

-33.76

-75.06

-50.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.19

100.54

63.21

36.77

Operating profit

-6.68

-15.59

-22.8

24.46

OPM

-45.21

-46.43

-19.2

17.87

Depreciation

-2

-3.05

-4.93

-19.45

Interest expense

-1.14

-1.24

-3.19

-15.69

Other income

1.47

20.31

4.48

2.79

Profit before tax

-8.36

0.42

-26.44

-7.89

Taxes

0.11

0.44

13.28

1.28

Tax rate

-1.39

104.97

-50.24

-16.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.24

0.86

-13.15

-6.61

Exceptional items

0

0

13.7

0

Net profit

-8.24

0.86

0.54

-6.61

yoy growth (%)

-1,057.09

58.77

-108.2

-56.59

NPM

-55.74

2.56

0.45

-4.83

