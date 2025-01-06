iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.42
(-4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

TGB Banquets FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.36

0.42

-26.44

-7.89

Depreciation

-2

-3.05

-4.93

-19.45

Tax paid

0.11

0.44

13.28

1.28

Working capital

-3.51

-40.7

42.53

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

-13.75

-42.89

24.43

-26.02

Capital expenditure

0.01

1.58

-221.61

44.05

Free cash flow

-13.74

-41.3

-197.17

18.02

Equity raised

150.89

203.01

255.21

224.23

Investing

-5

0

0

0

Financing

9.19

8.12

-32.96

-3.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

141.33

169.83

25.08

238.34

TGB Banquets : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.