TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.36
0.42
-26.44
-7.89
Depreciation
-2
-3.05
-4.93
-19.45
Tax paid
0.11
0.44
13.28
1.28
Working capital
-3.51
-40.7
42.53
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-13.75
-42.89
24.43
-26.02
Capital expenditure
0.01
1.58
-221.61
44.05
Free cash flow
-13.74
-41.3
-197.17
18.02
Equity raised
150.89
203.01
255.21
224.23
Investing
-5
0
0
0
Financing
9.19
8.12
-32.96
-3.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
141.33
169.83
25.08
238.34
