TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
18.74
14.84
42.47
38.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.74
14.84
42.47
38.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.62
0.69
-0.06
0.45
Total Income
38.36
15.53
42.41
38.78
Total Expenditure
36.04
13.14
87.34
35.81
PBIDT
2.32
2.39
-44.93
2.97
Interest
0.59
0.65
0.62
0.77
PBDT
1.73
1.74
-45.56
2.2
Depreciation
2.08
0.97
1.42
1.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
5.4
0
Deferred Tax
-0.49
0
2.74
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
0.77
-55.11
0.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
0.77
-55.11
0.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
0.77
-55.11
0.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.26
0
0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.29
29.29
29.29
29.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.37
16.1
-105.79
7.74
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.48
5.18
-129.76
2.24
