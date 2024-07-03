iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Half Yearly Results

14.3
(8.66%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

18.74

14.84

42.47

38.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.74

14.84

42.47

38.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.62

0.69

-0.06

0.45

Total Income

38.36

15.53

42.41

38.78

Total Expenditure

36.04

13.14

87.34

35.81

PBIDT

2.32

2.39

-44.93

2.97

Interest

0.59

0.65

0.62

0.77

PBDT

1.73

1.74

-45.56

2.2

Depreciation

2.08

0.97

1.42

1.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0

5.4

0

Deferred Tax

-0.49

0

2.74

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

0.77

-55.11

0.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.09

0.77

-55.11

0.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.09

0.77

-55.11

0.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0.26

0

0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.29

29.29

29.29

29.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.37

16.1

-105.79

7.74

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.48

5.18

-129.76

2.24

TGB Banquets: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.