|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.24
0.28
-2.3
-10.67
Op profit growth
-193.34
13.64
-24.05
-24.54
EBIT growth
-398.33
139.37
-65.23
-64.84
Net profit growth
-126.68
-56.59
35.98
-705.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-19.22
17.87
15.77
20.28
EBIT margin
-19.6
5.7
2.38
6.71
Net profit margin
1.48
-4.83
-11.16
-8.02
RoCE
-10.7
3.06
1.27
3.31
RoNW
0.28
-1.24
-3.12
-2.05
RoA
0.2
-0.64
-1.48
-0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.6
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.08
-8.9
-12.2
-11.03
Book value per share
52.53
51.82
39.08
44.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
61.58
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-34.11
-5.98
-5.72
-9.92
P/B
0.7
1.02
1.78
2.47
EV/EBIDTA
-6.27
9.26
13.07
14.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-50.19
-16.21
-1.29
-6.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
122.05
85.83
68.49
63.15
Inventory days
80.32
79.9
80.44
73.65
Creditor days
-61.42
-77.25
-72.28
-77.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.29
-0.49
-0.17
-0.44
Net debt / equity
0.04
0.63
0.92
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
-0.29
3.94
4.93
4.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.52
-28.95
-26.13
-23.99
Employee costs
-24.46
-16.4
-15.16
-14.54
Other costs
-63.24
-36.77
-42.92
-41.17
