TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

14.31
(0.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:01:29 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.24

0.28

-2.3

-10.67

Op profit growth

-193.34

13.64

-24.05

-24.54

EBIT growth

-398.33

139.37

-65.23

-64.84

Net profit growth

-126.68

-56.59

35.98

-705.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-19.22

17.87

15.77

20.28

EBIT margin

-19.6

5.7

2.38

6.71

Net profit margin

1.48

-4.83

-11.16

-8.02

RoCE

-10.7

3.06

1.27

3.31

RoNW

0.28

-1.24

-3.12

-2.05

RoA

0.2

-0.64

-1.48

-0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.6

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.08

-8.9

-12.2

-11.03

Book value per share

52.53

51.82

39.08

44.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

61.58

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-34.11

-5.98

-5.72

-9.92

P/B

0.7

1.02

1.78

2.47

EV/EBIDTA

-6.27

9.26

13.07

14.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-50.19

-16.21

-1.29

-6.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

122.05

85.83

68.49

63.15

Inventory days

80.32

79.9

80.44

73.65

Creditor days

-61.42

-77.25

-72.28

-77.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.29

-0.49

-0.17

-0.44

Net debt / equity

0.04

0.63

0.92

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

-0.29

3.94

4.93

4.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.52

-28.95

-26.13

-23.99

Employee costs

-24.46

-16.4

-15.16

-14.54

Other costs

-63.24

-36.77

-42.92

-41.17

TGB Banquets : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

