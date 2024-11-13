iifl-logo-icon 1
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

12.99
(0.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

TGB Banquets CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 and other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Unaudited Result for Q-3 for F.Y. 2023-24. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

TGB Banquets: Related News

No Record Found

