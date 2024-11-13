Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 and other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024