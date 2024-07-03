TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd Summary

TGB Banquets & Hotels Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad on 1st November, 1999 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Bhagwati Banquets Pvt Ltd. The Company was subsequently converted to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Bhagwati Banquets and Hotels Ltd. The Company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion and name change on 13/04/2000. Thereafter, the Company once again changed its name from Bhagwati Banquets And Hotels Limited to TGB Banquets And Hotels Limited w.e.f. 19th April, 2013. The Company is into provision of Restaurants; banquets and hotel services since 1999. The Company opened a hotel at Ahmedabad namely The Grand Bhagwati, a three star deluxe hotel, which started its operations from June 2002. While there are 37 rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop, its core competency and facility is banqueting. It possesses three banquet halls, which can hold 5400 persons on two-shift basis, all in air-conditioned comfort.It has a large lounge and a captive, easy parking facility to match the size of its banquet facility.The Company purchased 100% Shares of Lov Kush Properties Pvt Ltd on 20/04/2006. Lov Kush Properties Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In April 2007, Company completed its Initial Public Offer (IPO) and the shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 17th May, 2007. It was a Book Building Issue consisting of a fresh issue of 2,30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 30/- per share aggregating to Rs. 92 Crores.