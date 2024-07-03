Summary

EIH Associated Hotels Limited is is in the business of hotel operation. Their principal activity is to provide hotel and resort services. The companys hotels include The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur; Trident, Agra; Trident, Bhubaneshwar; Trident, Chennai; Trident, Jaipur; Trident, Udaipur, and Trident, Cochin. Island Hotel Maharaj Ltd is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Established in March, 1983, the Company commenced their operations on June 10, 1983 with the brand name Pleasant Hotels in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, in November, 1984, it ventured into a franchise agreement with Ramada (U.K.) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company opened their deluxe hotel Rajvilas in Jaipur. In the year 2001, they acquired about 1.62 lakh sq ft of space at the Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority for Rs 121 crore. In September 2002, ITC marginally increased their stake in the company to 14.9 percent.During the year 2003-2004, the company entered into Franchise agreement with Hilton International and The Trident, Chennai had re-branded into Trident Hilton. The company introduced contact center and became operational with Toll Free number for easy access by customer. During the year 2005-2006, the companys all day dinning restaurant was opened at Trident Hiltion, Chennai and a new business center was added at the hotel. Indus Corporation Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. During the yea

Read More