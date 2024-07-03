iifl-logo-icon 1
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Share Price

415.85
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:55 PM

  • Open441.9
  • Day's High442
  • 52 Wk High543.95
  • Prev. Close438.7
  • Day's Low414.6
  • 52 Wk Low 238.83
  • Turnover (lac)148.92
  • P/E31.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.88
  • EPS13.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,534.04
  • Div. Yield0.68
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

441.9

Prev. Close

438.7

Turnover(Lac.)

148.92

Day's High

442

Day's Low

414.6

52 Week's High

543.95

52 Week's Low

238.83

Book Value

76.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,534.04

P/E

31.83

EPS

13.76

Divi. Yield

0.68

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.27%

Foreign: 22.26%

Indian: 52.72%

Non-Promoter- 13.75%

Institutions: 13.75%

Non-Institutions: 11.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.47

30.47

30.47

30.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

432.37

366.12

301.87

288.28

Net Worth

462.84

396.59

332.34

318.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

195.18

101.39

249.07

263.52

yoy growth (%)

92.5

-59.29

-5.48

0.06

Raw materials

-16.16

-10.26

-19.85

-21.17

As % of sales

8.28

10.12

7.97

8.03

Employee costs

-46.29

-41.19

-56.47

-55.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

18.82

-33.21

43

58.66

Depreciation

-15.69

-16.96

-15.97

-14.08

Tax paid

-5.5

10.4

-5.03

-20.86

Working capital

-1.45

-31.21

13.65

-2.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

92.5

-59.29

-5.48

0.06

Op profit growth

-271.79

-137.24

-25.23

-7.52

EBIT growth

-158.61

-175.23

-26.43

-11.67

Net profit growth

-148.17

-170.44

0.44

-11.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

196.71

181.03

155.64

167.39

184.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

196.71

181.03

155.64

167.39

184.14

Other Operating Income

1.65

1.35

0.91

1.25

1.42

Other Income

3.34

1.61

0.2

0.25

0.27

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vikram Oberoi

Independent Director

Sudipto Sarkar

Independent Director

Radhika Haribhakti

Non Executive Director

Akshay Raheja

Independent Director

Surin Shailesh Kapadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejasvi Dixit

Chairman (Non-Executive)

ARJUN SINGH OBEROI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

Summary

EIH Associated Hotels Limited is is in the business of hotel operation. Their principal activity is to provide hotel and resort services. The companys hotels include The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur; Trident, Agra; Trident, Bhubaneshwar; Trident, Chennai; Trident, Jaipur; Trident, Udaipur, and Trident, Cochin. Island Hotel Maharaj Ltd is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Established in March, 1983, the Company commenced their operations on June 10, 1983 with the brand name Pleasant Hotels in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, in November, 1984, it ventured into a franchise agreement with Ramada (U.K.) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company opened their deluxe hotel Rajvilas in Jaipur. In the year 2001, they acquired about 1.62 lakh sq ft of space at the Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority for Rs 121 crore. In September 2002, ITC marginally increased their stake in the company to 14.9 percent.During the year 2003-2004, the company entered into Franchise agreement with Hilton International and The Trident, Chennai had re-branded into Trident Hilton. The company introduced contact center and became operational with Toll Free number for easy access by customer. During the year 2005-2006, the companys all day dinning restaurant was opened at Trident Hiltion, Chennai and a new business center was added at the hotel. Indus Corporation Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. During the yea
Company FAQs

What is the EIH Associated Hotels Ltd share price today?

The EIH Associated Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹415.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is ₹2534.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is 31.83 and 5.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EIH Associated Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is ₹238.83 and ₹543.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd?

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.40%, 3 Years at 37.30%, 1 Year at 83.69%, 6 Month at -8.47%, 3 Month at 12.47% and 1 Month at 8.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 13.75 %
Public - 11.25 %

