Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹441.9
Prev. Close₹438.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹148.92
Day's High₹442
Day's Low₹414.6
52 Week's High₹543.95
52 Week's Low₹238.83
Book Value₹76.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,534.04
P/E31.83
EPS13.76
Divi. Yield0.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.47
30.47
30.47
30.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.37
366.12
301.87
288.28
Net Worth
462.84
396.59
332.34
318.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
195.18
101.39
249.07
263.52
yoy growth (%)
92.5
-59.29
-5.48
0.06
Raw materials
-16.16
-10.26
-19.85
-21.17
As % of sales
8.28
10.12
7.97
8.03
Employee costs
-46.29
-41.19
-56.47
-55.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
18.82
-33.21
43
58.66
Depreciation
-15.69
-16.96
-15.97
-14.08
Tax paid
-5.5
10.4
-5.03
-20.86
Working capital
-1.45
-31.21
13.65
-2.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
92.5
-59.29
-5.48
0.06
Op profit growth
-271.79
-137.24
-25.23
-7.52
EBIT growth
-158.61
-175.23
-26.43
-11.67
Net profit growth
-148.17
-170.44
0.44
-11.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
196.71
181.03
155.64
167.39
184.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
196.71
181.03
155.64
167.39
184.14
Other Operating Income
1.65
1.35
0.91
1.25
1.42
Other Income
3.34
1.61
0.2
0.25
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vikram Oberoi
Independent Director
Sudipto Sarkar
Independent Director
Radhika Haribhakti
Non Executive Director
Akshay Raheja
Independent Director
Surin Shailesh Kapadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejasvi Dixit
Chairman (Non-Executive)
ARJUN SINGH OBEROI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
Summary
EIH Associated Hotels Limited is is in the business of hotel operation. Their principal activity is to provide hotel and resort services. The companys hotels include The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur; Trident, Agra; Trident, Bhubaneshwar; Trident, Chennai; Trident, Jaipur; Trident, Udaipur, and Trident, Cochin. Island Hotel Maharaj Ltd is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Established in March, 1983, the Company commenced their operations on June 10, 1983 with the brand name Pleasant Hotels in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, in November, 1984, it ventured into a franchise agreement with Ramada (U.K.) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company opened their deluxe hotel Rajvilas in Jaipur. In the year 2001, they acquired about 1.62 lakh sq ft of space at the Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority for Rs 121 crore. In September 2002, ITC marginally increased their stake in the company to 14.9 percent.During the year 2003-2004, the company entered into Franchise agreement with Hilton International and The Trident, Chennai had re-branded into Trident Hilton. The company introduced contact center and became operational with Toll Free number for easy access by customer. During the year 2005-2006, the companys all day dinning restaurant was opened at Trident Hiltion, Chennai and a new business center was added at the hotel. Indus Corporation Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. During the yea
Read More
The EIH Associated Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹415.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is ₹2534.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is 31.83 and 5.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EIH Associated Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is ₹238.83 and ₹543.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.40%, 3 Years at 37.30%, 1 Year at 83.69%, 6 Month at -8.47%, 3 Month at 12.47% and 1 Month at 8.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.