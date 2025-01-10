EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.47
30.47
30.47
30.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.37
366.12
301.87
288.28
Net Worth
462.84
396.59
332.34
318.75
Minority Interest
Debt
4.04
5.02
1.97
2.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.04
36.88
40.47
38.76
Total Liabilities
505.92
438.49
374.78
359.72
Fixed Assets
310.02
287.79
282.97
284.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
153.22
139.53
74.15
50.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.61
2.03
10.98
14.64
Networking Capital
-1.66
-9.76
-1.49
1.9
Inventories
14.46
14.78
11.47
10.33
Inventory Days
21.44
37.18
Sundry Debtors
22.31
16.01
7.68
7.34
Debtor Days
14.36
26.42
Other Current Assets
23.71
27.37
27.61
28.63
Sundry Creditors
-46.4
-49.86
-35.37
-35.78
Creditor Days
66.14
128.8
Other Current Liabilities
-15.74
-18.06
-12.88
-8.61
Cash
39.74
18.9
8.17
7.5
Total Assets
505.93
438.49
374.78
359.72
