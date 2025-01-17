iifl-logo-icon 1
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

393.75
(-0.46%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.65

Op profit growth

3.22

EBIT growth

3.92

Net profit growth

29.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.84

29.3

EBIT margin

22.1

23.11

Net profit margin

6.12

5.15

RoCE

12.45

RoNW

2.99

RoA

0.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.66

4.35

Dividend per share

3

2.5

Cash EPS

-1.08

-2.47

Book value per share

52.61

49.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.9

15.38

P/CEPS

-62.03

-27

P/B

1.28

1.33

EV/EBIDTA

9.04

9.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

56.72

60.91

Tax payout

-37.68

-39.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.1

Inventory days

13.62

Creditor days

-37.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.57

-1.57

Net debt / equity

2.13

2.38

Net debt / op. profit

4.01

4.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.28

-7.71

Employee costs

-16.93

-17.6

Other costs

-46.93

-45.36

