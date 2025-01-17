Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.65
Op profit growth
3.22
EBIT growth
3.92
Net profit growth
29.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.84
29.3
EBIT margin
22.1
23.11
Net profit margin
6.12
5.15
RoCE
12.45
RoNW
2.99
RoA
0.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.66
4.35
Dividend per share
3
2.5
Cash EPS
-1.08
-2.47
Book value per share
52.61
49.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.9
15.38
P/CEPS
-62.03
-27
P/B
1.28
1.33
EV/EBIDTA
9.04
9.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
56.72
60.91
Tax payout
-37.68
-39.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.1
Inventory days
13.62
Creditor days
-37.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.57
-1.57
Net debt / equity
2.13
2.38
Net debt / op. profit
4.01
4.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.28
-7.71
Employee costs
-16.93
-17.6
Other costs
-46.93
-45.36
