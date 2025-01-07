Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
195.18
101.39
249.07
263.52
yoy growth (%)
92.5
-59.29
-5.48
0.06
Raw materials
-16.16
-10.26
-19.85
-21.17
As % of sales
8.28
10.12
7.97
8.03
Employee costs
-46.29
-41.19
-56.47
-55.32
As % of sales
23.71
40.63
22.67
20.99
Other costs
-100.46
-68.71
-122.32
-119.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.46
67.76
49.11
45.37
Operating profit
32.26
-18.78
50.42
67.44
OPM
16.53
-18.52
20.24
25.59
Depreciation
-15.69
-16.96
-15.97
-14.08
Interest expense
-0.33
-0.53
-0.44
-0.39
Other income
2.58
3.05
8.99
5.69
Profit before tax
18.82
-33.21
43
58.66
Taxes
-5.5
10.4
-5.03
-20.86
Tax rate
-29.26
-31.31
-11.71
-35.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.31
-22.81
37.96
37.79
Exceptional items
-0.43
-3.92
0
0
Net profit
12.88
-26.74
37.96
37.79
yoy growth (%)
-148.17
-170.44
0.44
-11.65
NPM
6.59
-26.37
15.24
14.34
