EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

421.6
(2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

195.18

101.39

249.07

263.52

yoy growth (%)

92.5

-59.29

-5.48

0.06

Raw materials

-16.16

-10.26

-19.85

-21.17

As % of sales

8.28

10.12

7.97

8.03

Employee costs

-46.29

-41.19

-56.47

-55.32

As % of sales

23.71

40.63

22.67

20.99

Other costs

-100.46

-68.71

-122.32

-119.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.46

67.76

49.11

45.37

Operating profit

32.26

-18.78

50.42

67.44

OPM

16.53

-18.52

20.24

25.59

Depreciation

-15.69

-16.96

-15.97

-14.08

Interest expense

-0.33

-0.53

-0.44

-0.39

Other income

2.58

3.05

8.99

5.69

Profit before tax

18.82

-33.21

43

58.66

Taxes

-5.5

10.4

-5.03

-20.86

Tax rate

-29.26

-31.31

-11.71

-35.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.31

-22.81

37.96

37.79

Exceptional items

-0.43

-3.92

0

0

Net profit

12.88

-26.74

37.96

37.79

yoy growth (%)

-148.17

-170.44

0.44

-11.65

NPM

6.59

-26.37

15.24

14.34

