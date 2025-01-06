iifl-logo-icon 1
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

411.45
(-6.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

EIH Assoc.Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

18.82

-33.21

43

58.66

Depreciation

-15.69

-16.96

-15.97

-14.08

Tax paid

-5.5

10.4

-5.03

-20.86

Working capital

-1.45

-31.21

13.65

-2.55

Other operating items

Operating

-3.83

-70.98

35.64

21.15

Capital expenditure

13.67

15.22

65.99

9.28

Free cash flow

9.83

-55.76

101.63

30.44

Equity raised

577.26

629.71

548.52

498.28

Investing

23.2

-0.44

11.55

20.39

Financing

4.18

4.96

2.06

1.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

13.71

Net in cash

614.48

578.45

663.76

564.15

