EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
18.82
-33.21
43
58.66
Depreciation
-15.69
-16.96
-15.97
-14.08
Tax paid
-5.5
10.4
-5.03
-20.86
Working capital
-1.45
-31.21
13.65
-2.55
Other operating items
Operating
-3.83
-70.98
35.64
21.15
Capital expenditure
13.67
15.22
65.99
9.28
Free cash flow
9.83
-55.76
101.63
30.44
Equity raised
577.26
629.71
548.52
498.28
Investing
23.2
-0.44
11.55
20.39
Financing
4.18
4.96
2.06
1.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
13.71
Net in cash
614.48
578.45
663.76
564.15
