EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

EIH Assoc.Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Allotment of bonus equity shares
Board Meeting5 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, has inter alia recommended the capitalization of reserves by issuing Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by Shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend a final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation for final dividend Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

