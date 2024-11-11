Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Allotment of bonus equity shares

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, has inter alia recommended the capitalization of reserves by issuing Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by Shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend a final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation for final dividend Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024