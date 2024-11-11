|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Allotment of bonus equity shares
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, has inter alia recommended the capitalization of reserves by issuing Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by Shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend a final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation for final dividend Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.