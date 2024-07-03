EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Summary

EIH Associated Hotels Limited is is in the business of hotel operation. Their principal activity is to provide hotel and resort services. The companys hotels include The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur; Trident, Agra; Trident, Bhubaneshwar; Trident, Chennai; Trident, Jaipur; Trident, Udaipur, and Trident, Cochin. Island Hotel Maharaj Ltd is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Established in March, 1983, the Company commenced their operations on June 10, 1983 with the brand name Pleasant Hotels in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, in November, 1984, it ventured into a franchise agreement with Ramada (U.K.) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company opened their deluxe hotel Rajvilas in Jaipur. In the year 2001, they acquired about 1.62 lakh sq ft of space at the Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority for Rs 121 crore. In September 2002, ITC marginally increased their stake in the company to 14.9 percent.During the year 2003-2004, the company entered into Franchise agreement with Hilton International and The Trident, Chennai had re-branded into Trident Hilton. The company introduced contact center and became operational with Toll Free number for easy access by customer. During the year 2005-2006, the companys all day dinning restaurant was opened at Trident Hiltion, Chennai and a new business center was added at the hotel. Indus Corporation Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. During the year 2006-2007, the company acquired of two hotels, namely the Oberoi Cencil, Shimla and Trident Hilton, Bhubaneswar They developed a new seafood restaurant at Hilton, Chennai.During the year 2007-2008, the company opened a speciality Indian restaurant in Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur. In November 2007, the company completed the renovation of Trident, Agra and in December 2007, they also opened a new seafood restaurant at Trident, Chennai. During the year 2008-2009, the company two-fitness center opened in Trident, Chennai and Trident, Bhubaneshwar.During the year 2012-13, Island Hotel Maharaj Limited, the Companys wholly-owned subsidiary was merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from 1st April, 2011, as a going concern.The Company launched Oberoi One in FY 2020-21. In 2022, it launched Trident Hotel. The Company introduced Premier Rooms with Private Garden - a sanctuary where guests can relax on sun loungers in their private outdoor spaces and enjoy all fresco dining at The Oberoi Rajvilas in 2024.