iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Share Price

296.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296.65
  • Day's High296.65
  • 52 Wk High353.3
  • Prev. Close312.25
  • Day's Low296.65
  • 52 Wk Low 108.85
  • Turnover (lac)4.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-204.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)577.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

296.65

Prev. Close

312.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4.49

Day's High

296.65

Day's Low

296.65

52 Week's High

353.3

52 Week's Low

108.85

Book Value

-204.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

577.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.17%

Non-Promoter- 9.01%

Institutions: 9.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.45

142.94

227.68

352.08

Net Worth

74.9

162.39

247.13

371.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.58

252.39

274.43

251.18

yoy growth (%)

-71.24

-8.03

9.25

4.17

Raw materials

-11.35

-36.72

-36.41

-31.45

As % of sales

15.64

14.54

13.26

12.52

Employee costs

-36.03

-69.12

-63.92

-57.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-125.98

-73.95

-2.74

-27.39

Depreciation

-16.81

-17.93

-19.96

-21.21

Tax paid

0

10.82

0.32

11.78

Working capital

-58.29

-56.88

-20.76

6.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.24

-8.03

9.25

4.17

Op profit growth

-136.39

-34.98

1.64

16.62

EBIT growth

-167.8

-46.09

33.47

15.01

Net profit growth

1,001.09

2,507.66

-84.49

-590.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

130.53

72.58

252.39

273.52

274.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.53

72.58

252.39

273.52

274.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.25

4.68

14.69

4.01

31.17

View Annually Results

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

PREETI GANDHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tarun Srivastava

Executive Director

Arun Gopal Agarwal

Executive Director

Krishna Kumar Acharya

Independent Director

D N Pathak

Independent Director

Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan

Independent Director

Naresh Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Summary

Asian Hotels (North) Limited is one of the leading player in the Indian hospitality industry operating a chain of deluxe category hotels under the brand Hyatt Regency Hotels since 1982. The Company presently operates one Five-Star Deluxe Hotel in Delhi with the name Hyatt Regency Delhi. Hyatt Regency New Delhi is located at Bhikaji Cama Place and is a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel, which has been operating since 1982. The hotel has 508 rooms and suites and is well equipped with High Speed Internet, Swimming Pool, Fitness Centre, Business Centre, Boutiques, Salon and Restaurants offering a wide variety of dining options.Asian Hotels (North) Limited was incorporated in year 1980 as Asian Hotels Limited and was promoted by R S Saraf, R K Jatia, Chaman Lal Gupta, 3 Non-resident Indians together with Amritesh Jatia and Shiv Kumar Jatia, their Indian Associates. Also, the Company changed their name from Asian Hotels Limited to Asian Hotels (North) Limited with effect from February 16, 2010. The Company set up their first-grade room facilities for guests during the Asian Games in the year 1982. The hotel started full-fledged commercial operation in the year 1983.In December 9, 2002, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely GJS Hotels Ltd. In order to have their presence in other geographical location, they commissioned two new five star deluxe hotel category in the name Hyatt Regency Kolkata and Hyatt Regency Mumbai. The former commenced full fledged operations in January 1, 2003
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Asian Hotels North Ltd share price today?

The Asian Hotels North Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels North Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Hotels North Ltd is ₹577.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Hotels North Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Hotels North Ltd is 0 and -1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Hotels North Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Hotels North Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Hotels North Ltd is ₹108.85 and ₹353.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Hotels North Ltd?

Asian Hotels North Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.63%, 3 Years at 58.24%, 1 Year at 42.68%, 6 Month at 97.86%, 3 Month at 43.87% and 1 Month at 41.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Hotels North Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Hotels North Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.17 %
Institutions - 9.00 %
Public - 87.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.