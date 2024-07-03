Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹296.65
Prev. Close₹312.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.49
Day's High₹296.65
Day's Low₹296.65
52 Week's High₹353.3
52 Week's Low₹108.85
Book Value₹-204.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)577.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.45
142.94
227.68
352.08
Net Worth
74.9
162.39
247.13
371.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.58
252.39
274.43
251.18
yoy growth (%)
-71.24
-8.03
9.25
4.17
Raw materials
-11.35
-36.72
-36.41
-31.45
As % of sales
15.64
14.54
13.26
12.52
Employee costs
-36.03
-69.12
-63.92
-57.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-125.98
-73.95
-2.74
-27.39
Depreciation
-16.81
-17.93
-19.96
-21.21
Tax paid
0
10.82
0.32
11.78
Working capital
-58.29
-56.88
-20.76
6.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.24
-8.03
9.25
4.17
Op profit growth
-136.39
-34.98
1.64
16.62
EBIT growth
-167.8
-46.09
33.47
15.01
Net profit growth
1,001.09
2,507.66
-84.49
-590.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
130.53
72.58
252.39
273.52
274.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.53
72.58
252.39
273.52
274.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.25
4.68
14.69
4.01
31.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
PREETI GANDHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tarun Srivastava
Executive Director
Arun Gopal Agarwal
Executive Director
Krishna Kumar Acharya
Independent Director
D N Pathak
Independent Director
Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan
Independent Director
Naresh Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Asian Hotels (North) Ltd
Summary
Asian Hotels (North) Limited is one of the leading player in the Indian hospitality industry operating a chain of deluxe category hotels under the brand Hyatt Regency Hotels since 1982. The Company presently operates one Five-Star Deluxe Hotel in Delhi with the name Hyatt Regency Delhi. Hyatt Regency New Delhi is located at Bhikaji Cama Place and is a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel, which has been operating since 1982. The hotel has 508 rooms and suites and is well equipped with High Speed Internet, Swimming Pool, Fitness Centre, Business Centre, Boutiques, Salon and Restaurants offering a wide variety of dining options.Asian Hotels (North) Limited was incorporated in year 1980 as Asian Hotels Limited and was promoted by R S Saraf, R K Jatia, Chaman Lal Gupta, 3 Non-resident Indians together with Amritesh Jatia and Shiv Kumar Jatia, their Indian Associates. Also, the Company changed their name from Asian Hotels Limited to Asian Hotels (North) Limited with effect from February 16, 2010. The Company set up their first-grade room facilities for guests during the Asian Games in the year 1982. The hotel started full-fledged commercial operation in the year 1983.In December 9, 2002, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely GJS Hotels Ltd. In order to have their presence in other geographical location, they commissioned two new five star deluxe hotel category in the name Hyatt Regency Kolkata and Hyatt Regency Mumbai. The former commenced full fledged operations in January 1, 2003
The Asian Hotels North Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Hotels North Ltd is ₹577.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Hotels North Ltd is 0 and -1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Hotels North Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Hotels North Ltd is ₹108.85 and ₹353.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Hotels North Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.63%, 3 Years at 58.24%, 1 Year at 42.68%, 6 Month at 97.86%, 3 Month at 43.87% and 1 Month at 41.58%.
