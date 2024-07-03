Summary

Asian Hotels (North) Limited is one of the leading player in the Indian hospitality industry operating a chain of deluxe category hotels under the brand Hyatt Regency Hotels since 1982. The Company presently operates one Five-Star Deluxe Hotel in Delhi with the name Hyatt Regency Delhi. Hyatt Regency New Delhi is located at Bhikaji Cama Place and is a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel, which has been operating since 1982. The hotel has 508 rooms and suites and is well equipped with High Speed Internet, Swimming Pool, Fitness Centre, Business Centre, Boutiques, Salon and Restaurants offering a wide variety of dining options.Asian Hotels (North) Limited was incorporated in year 1980 as Asian Hotels Limited and was promoted by R S Saraf, R K Jatia, Chaman Lal Gupta, 3 Non-resident Indians together with Amritesh Jatia and Shiv Kumar Jatia, their Indian Associates. Also, the Company changed their name from Asian Hotels Limited to Asian Hotels (North) Limited with effect from February 16, 2010. The Company set up their first-grade room facilities for guests during the Asian Games in the year 1982. The hotel started full-fledged commercial operation in the year 1983.In December 9, 2002, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely GJS Hotels Ltd. In order to have their presence in other geographical location, they commissioned two new five star deluxe hotel category in the name Hyatt Regency Kolkata and Hyatt Regency Mumbai. The former commenced full fledged operations in January 1, 2003

