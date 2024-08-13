Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-125.98
-73.95
-2.74
-27.39
Depreciation
-16.81
-17.93
-19.96
-21.21
Tax paid
0
10.82
0.32
11.78
Working capital
-58.29
-56.88
-20.76
6.99
Other operating items
Operating
-201.09
-137.94
-43.14
-29.84
Capital expenditure
373.54
-21.72
-20.32
-20.1
Free cash flow
172.44
-159.66
-63.47
-49.94
Equity raised
1,670.87
1,406.07
1,443.08
1,474.5
Investing
-572.18
10.54
1.64
-1.53
Financing
105.96
57
-20.74
74.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,377.09
1,313.94
1,360.49
1,497.98
