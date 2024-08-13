iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

296.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Asian Hotels (N) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-125.98

-73.95

-2.74

-27.39

Depreciation

-16.81

-17.93

-19.96

-21.21

Tax paid

0

10.82

0.32

11.78

Working capital

-58.29

-56.88

-20.76

6.99

Other operating items

Operating

-201.09

-137.94

-43.14

-29.84

Capital expenditure

373.54

-21.72

-20.32

-20.1

Free cash flow

172.44

-159.66

-63.47

-49.94

Equity raised

1,670.87

1,406.07

1,443.08

1,474.5

Investing

-572.18

10.54

1.64

-1.53

Financing

105.96

57

-20.74

74.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,377.09

1,313.94

1,360.49

1,497.98

