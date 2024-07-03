Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
113.28
82.79
47.74
53.5
19.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
113.28
82.79
47.74
53.5
19.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
1.72
2.53
3.06
1.62
Total Income
113.8
84.5
50.27
56.56
20.7
Total Expenditure
101.16
78.93
374.76
626.7
37.64
PBIDT
12.64
5.57
-324.5
-570.14
-16.94
Interest
64.16
58.28
51.51
41.35
49.72
PBDT
-51.52
-52.71
-376.01
-611.49
-66.66
Depreciation
11.75
17.12
7.99
8.3
8.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
10.18
-10.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-63.27
-69.83
-384
-629.97
-65.01
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.05
-28.41
4.96
-5.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-63.28
-69.78
-355.59
-634.92
-59.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-7.61
-321.38
-569.15
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-63.28
-62.17
-34.21
-65.77
-59.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-32.52
0
-197.4
0
-33.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.15
6.72
-679.72
-1,065.68
-88.78
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-55.85
-84.34
-804.35
-1,177.51
-340.72
