Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Half Yearly Results

295.85
(4.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:31:26 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020

Gross Sales

113.28

82.79

47.74

53.5

19.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

113.28

82.79

47.74

53.5

19.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.52

1.72

2.53

3.06

1.62

Total Income

113.8

84.5

50.27

56.56

20.7

Total Expenditure

101.16

78.93

374.76

626.7

37.64

PBIDT

12.64

5.57

-324.5

-570.14

-16.94

Interest

64.16

58.28

51.51

41.35

49.72

PBDT

-51.52

-52.71

-376.01

-611.49

-66.66

Depreciation

11.75

17.12

7.99

8.3

8.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

10.18

-10.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-63.27

-69.83

-384

-629.97

-65.01

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.05

-28.41

4.96

-5.68

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-63.28

-69.78

-355.59

-634.92

-59.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-7.61

-321.38

-569.15

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-63.28

-62.17

-34.21

-65.77

-59.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-32.52

0

-197.4

0

-33.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.15

6.72

-679.72

-1,065.68

-88.78

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-55.85

-84.34

-804.35

-1,177.51

-340.72

