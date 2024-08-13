iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Key Ratios

299.2
(0.37%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.24

-8.03

9.38

4.08

Op profit growth

-141.5

-34.75

2.97

16.31

EBIT growth

-167.84

-45.9

32.83

16.67

Net profit growth

1,075.02

1,492.14

-76.59

-966.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-31.15

21.58

30.42

32.31

EBIT margin

-47.88

20.29

34.5

28.41

Net profit margin

-956.5

-23.4

-1.35

-6.31

RoCE

-1.88

2.63

4.81

3.67

RoNW

-32.78

-2.15

-0.12

-0.52

RoA

-9.39

-0.76

-0.04

-0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-357.26

-33.28

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-365.53

-39.59

-12.16

-19.05

Book value per share

220.2

324.03

379.74

380.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.16

-2.01

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.16

-1.69

-24.81

-5.99

P/B

0.27

0.2

0.79

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

-76.99

19.37

14.96

14.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-14.32

-7.46

-42.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

68.03

17.91

15.22

15.68

Inventory days

40.6

15.86

14.03

12.7

Creditor days

-346.56

-124.96

-90.72

-89.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.38

-0.4

-0.95

-0.71

Net debt / equity

2.94

1.91

1.52

1.53

Net debt / op. profit

-55.86

22.2

13.51

14.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-15.64

-14.54

-13.26

-12.53

Employee costs

-49.74

-27.41

-23.38

-23.26

Other costs

-65.75

-36.45

-32.91

-31.87

