|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.24
-8.03
9.38
4.08
Op profit growth
-141.5
-34.75
2.97
16.31
EBIT growth
-167.84
-45.9
32.83
16.67
Net profit growth
1,075.02
1,492.14
-76.59
-966.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-31.15
21.58
30.42
32.31
EBIT margin
-47.88
20.29
34.5
28.41
Net profit margin
-956.5
-23.4
-1.35
-6.31
RoCE
-1.88
2.63
4.81
3.67
RoNW
-32.78
-2.15
-0.12
-0.52
RoA
-9.39
-0.76
-0.04
-0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-357.26
-33.28
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-365.53
-39.59
-12.16
-19.05
Book value per share
220.2
324.03
379.74
380.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.16
-2.01
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.16
-1.69
-24.81
-5.99
P/B
0.27
0.2
0.79
0.3
EV/EBIDTA
-76.99
19.37
14.96
14.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-14.32
-7.46
-42.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.03
17.91
15.22
15.68
Inventory days
40.6
15.86
14.03
12.7
Creditor days
-346.56
-124.96
-90.72
-89.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.38
-0.4
-0.95
-0.71
Net debt / equity
2.94
1.91
1.52
1.53
Net debt / op. profit
-55.86
22.2
13.51
14.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-15.64
-14.54
-13.26
-12.53
Employee costs
-49.74
-27.41
-23.38
-23.26
Other costs
-65.75
-36.45
-32.91
-31.87
