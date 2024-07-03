Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
182.62
94.81
40.69
197.16
197.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
182.62
94.81
40.69
197.16
197.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.7
3.05
2.94
8.39
10.01
Total Income
184.32
97.85
43.63
205.55
207.42
Total Expenditure
151.86
415.78
61.03
150.11
145.44
PBIDT
32.46
-317.93
-17.4
55.43
61.98
Interest
95.19
74.81
57.38
88.19
89.78
PBDT
-62.73
-392.74
-74.78
-32.76
-27.8
Depreciation
17.43
16.12
12.71
13.59
14.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-10.18
-11.86
-7.64
Reported Profit After Tax
-80.16
-408.87
-77.32
-34.48
-34.64
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-29.19
-6.75
-0.23
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-80.17
-379.68
-70.57
-34.25
-34.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-325.95
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-80.17
-53.73
-70.57
-34.25
-34.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-41.21
-210.18
-39.75
-17.73
-17.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.77
-335.33
-42.76
28.11
31.39
PBDTM(%)
-34.35
-414.23
-183.77
-16.61
-14.08
PATM(%)
-43.89
-431.25
-190.02
-17.48
-17.54
