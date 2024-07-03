iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

295.9
(4.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

182.62

94.81

40.69

197.16

197.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

182.62

94.81

40.69

197.16

197.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.7

3.05

2.94

8.39

10.01

Total Income

184.32

97.85

43.63

205.55

207.42

Total Expenditure

151.86

415.78

61.03

150.11

145.44

PBIDT

32.46

-317.93

-17.4

55.43

61.98

Interest

95.19

74.81

57.38

88.19

89.78

PBDT

-62.73

-392.74

-74.78

-32.76

-27.8

Depreciation

17.43

16.12

12.71

13.59

14.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-10.18

-11.86

-7.64

Reported Profit After Tax

-80.16

-408.87

-77.32

-34.48

-34.64

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-29.19

-6.75

-0.23

-0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-80.17

-379.68

-70.57

-34.25

-34.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-325.95

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-80.17

-53.73

-70.57

-34.25

-34.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-41.21

-210.18

-39.75

-17.73

-17.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.77

-335.33

-42.76

28.11

31.39

PBDTM(%)

-34.35

-414.23

-183.77

-16.61

-14.08

PATM(%)

-43.89

-431.25

-190.02

-17.48

-17.54

Asian Hotels (N): Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.