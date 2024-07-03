Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
69.34
59.82
53.45
35.72
47.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
69.34
59.82
53.45
35.72
47.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
0.38
0.14
1.2
0.52
Total Income
70.52
60.2
53.59
36.92
47.58
Total Expenditure
50.7
50.77
50.39
37.92
41.01
PBIDT
19.82
9.43
3.21
-1
6.57
Interest
31.02
33.44
30.73
34.98
23.3
PBDT
-11.2
-24
-27.52
-35.98
-16.73
Depreciation
5.68
5.83
5.91
8.98
8.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.89
-29.84
-33.43
-44.97
-24.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.01
0
0.72
-0.77
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.89
-29.85
-33.43
-45.69
-24.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-3.04
-4.57
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.89
-29.85
-33.43
-42.65
-19.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.68
-15.34
-17.19
-23.12
-12.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.58
15.76
6
-2.79
13.95
PBDTM(%)
-16.15
-40.12
-51.48
-100.72
-35.54
PATM(%)
-24.35
-49.88
-62.54
-125.89
-52.83
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.