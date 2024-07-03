iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Quarterly Results

281.85
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

69.34

59.82

53.45

35.72

47.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

69.34

59.82

53.45

35.72

47.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

0.38

0.14

1.2

0.52

Total Income

70.52

60.2

53.59

36.92

47.58

Total Expenditure

50.7

50.77

50.39

37.92

41.01

PBIDT

19.82

9.43

3.21

-1

6.57

Interest

31.02

33.44

30.73

34.98

23.3

PBDT

-11.2

-24

-27.52

-35.98

-16.73

Depreciation

5.68

5.83

5.91

8.98

8.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.89

-29.84

-33.43

-44.97

-24.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.01

0

0.72

-0.77

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.89

-29.85

-33.43

-45.69

-24.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-3.04

-4.57

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.89

-29.85

-33.43

-42.65

-19.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.68

-15.34

-17.19

-23.12

-12.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.58

15.76

6

-2.79

13.95

PBDTM(%)

-16.15

-40.12

-51.48

-100.72

-35.54

PATM(%)

-24.35

-49.88

-62.54

-125.89

-52.83

Asian Hotels (N): Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.