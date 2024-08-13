iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

281.85
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.58

252.39

274.43

251.18

yoy growth (%)

-71.24

-8.03

9.25

4.17

Raw materials

-11.35

-36.72

-36.41

-31.45

As % of sales

15.64

14.54

13.26

12.52

Employee costs

-36.03

-69.12

-63.92

-57.67

As % of sales

49.65

27.38

23.29

22.96

Other costs

-45.16

-91.66

-89.67

-78.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.22

36.31

32.67

31.45

Operating profit

-19.97

54.88

84.42

83.05

OPM

-27.51

21.74

30.76

33.06

Depreciation

-16.81

-17.93

-19.96

-21.21

Interest expense

-91.05

-125.46

-98.32

-99

Other income

1.86

14.55

31.1

9.76

Profit before tax

-125.98

-73.95

-2.74

-27.39

Taxes

0

10.82

0.32

11.78

Tax rate

0

-14.63

-11.93

-43.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-125.98

-63.13

-2.42

-15.61

Exceptional items

-569.14

0

0

0

Net profit

-695.13

-63.13

-2.42

-15.61

yoy growth (%)

1,001.09

2,507.66

-84.49

-590.71

NPM

-957.71

-25.01

-0.88

-6.21

