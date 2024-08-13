Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.58
252.39
274.43
251.18
yoy growth (%)
-71.24
-8.03
9.25
4.17
Raw materials
-11.35
-36.72
-36.41
-31.45
As % of sales
15.64
14.54
13.26
12.52
Employee costs
-36.03
-69.12
-63.92
-57.67
As % of sales
49.65
27.38
23.29
22.96
Other costs
-45.16
-91.66
-89.67
-78.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.22
36.31
32.67
31.45
Operating profit
-19.97
54.88
84.42
83.05
OPM
-27.51
21.74
30.76
33.06
Depreciation
-16.81
-17.93
-19.96
-21.21
Interest expense
-91.05
-125.46
-98.32
-99
Other income
1.86
14.55
31.1
9.76
Profit before tax
-125.98
-73.95
-2.74
-27.39
Taxes
0
10.82
0.32
11.78
Tax rate
0
-14.63
-11.93
-43.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-125.98
-63.13
-2.42
-15.61
Exceptional items
-569.14
0
0
0
Net profit
-695.13
-63.13
-2.42
-15.61
yoy growth (%)
1,001.09
2,507.66
-84.49
-590.71
NPM
-957.71
-25.01
-0.88
-6.21
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.