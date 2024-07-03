Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
130.53
72.58
252.39
273.52
274.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.53
72.58
252.39
273.52
274.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.25
4.68
14.69
4.01
31.17
Total Income
134.77
77.26
267.08
277.53
305.61
Total Expenditure
453.7
664.34
197.92
192.24
190.95
PBIDT
-318.93
-587.08
69.16
85.29
114.67
Interest
109.79
91.07
126.78
114.4
99.1
PBDT
-428.72
-678.15
-57.62
-29.11
15.57
Depreciation
25.11
16.82
17.93
19.26
19.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
-0.34
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-10.82
-8.96
-0.33
Reported Profit After Tax
-453.83
-694.98
-64.74
-39.07
-4.07
Minority Interest After NP
-28.46
-0.72
-5.65
-3.41
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-425.37
-694.26
-59.08
-35.66
-4.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-328.99
-569.14
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-96.38
-125.12
-59.08
-35.66
-4.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-233.29
-357.25
-33.28
-20.08
-2.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-244.33
-808.87
27.4
31.18
41.78
PBDTM(%)
-328.44
-934.34
-22.82
-10.64
5.67
PATM(%)
-347.68
-957.53
-25.65
-14.28
-1.48
