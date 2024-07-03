iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Annually Results

295
(-0.30%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:13:26 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

130.53

72.58

252.39

273.52

274.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.53

72.58

252.39

273.52

274.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.25

4.68

14.69

4.01

31.17

Total Income

134.77

77.26

267.08

277.53

305.61

Total Expenditure

453.7

664.34

197.92

192.24

190.95

PBIDT

-318.93

-587.08

69.16

85.29

114.67

Interest

109.79

91.07

126.78

114.4

99.1

PBDT

-428.72

-678.15

-57.62

-29.11

15.57

Depreciation

25.11

16.82

17.93

19.26

19.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

-0.34

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-10.82

-8.96

-0.33

Reported Profit After Tax

-453.83

-694.98

-64.74

-39.07

-4.07

Minority Interest After NP

-28.46

-0.72

-5.65

-3.41

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-425.37

-694.26

-59.08

-35.66

-4.07

Extra-ordinary Items

-328.99

-569.14

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-96.38

-125.12

-59.08

-35.66

-4.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-233.29

-357.25

-33.28

-20.08

-2.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-244.33

-808.87

27.4

31.18

41.78

PBDTM(%)

-328.44

-934.34

-22.82

-10.64

5.67

PATM(%)

-347.68

-957.53

-25.65

-14.28

-1.48

