Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Balance Sheet

281.7
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.45

142.94

227.68

352.08

Net Worth

74.9

162.39

247.13

371.53

Minority Interest

Debt

1,052.41

1,081.67

1,067.77

958.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

54.76

54.76

54.76

54.76

Total Liabilities

1,182.07

1,298.82

1,369.66

1,385.13

Fixed Assets

1,435.53

1,457.57

1,479.74

1,504.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

93.34

93.34

93.34

93.34

Networking Capital

-400.96

-271.69

-209.97

-216.04

Inventories

11.4

9.19

5.73

5.82

Inventory Days

29.26

Sundry Debtors

17.3

16.15

6.23

14.3

Debtor Days

71.91

Other Current Assets

145.97

31.54

19.13

14.31

Sundry Creditors

-99.78

-93.33

-94.72

-94.47

Creditor Days

475.06

Other Current Liabilities

-475.85

-235.24

-146.34

-156

Cash

54.18

19.61

6.53

1.69

Total Assets

1,182.09

1,298.83

1,369.64

1,385.13

