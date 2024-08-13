Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.45
142.94
227.68
352.08
Net Worth
74.9
162.39
247.13
371.53
Minority Interest
Debt
1,052.41
1,081.67
1,067.77
958.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
54.76
54.76
54.76
54.76
Total Liabilities
1,182.07
1,298.82
1,369.66
1,385.13
Fixed Assets
1,435.53
1,457.57
1,479.74
1,504.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
93.34
93.34
93.34
93.34
Networking Capital
-400.96
-271.69
-209.97
-216.04
Inventories
11.4
9.19
5.73
5.82
Inventory Days
29.26
Sundry Debtors
17.3
16.15
6.23
14.3
Debtor Days
71.91
Other Current Assets
145.97
31.54
19.13
14.31
Sundry Creditors
-99.78
-93.33
-94.72
-94.47
Creditor Days
475.06
Other Current Liabilities
-475.85
-235.24
-146.34
-156
Cash
54.18
19.61
6.53
1.69
Total Assets
1,182.09
1,298.83
1,369.64
1,385.13
