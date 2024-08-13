iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Board Meeting

302
(1.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Asian Hotels (N) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Asian Hotels (North) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly/Half Yearly Financial Results as on September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report is enclosed. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regarding appointment of Dr. Sharad Raghuvir Sharma (DIN: 07752383) as an Additional Director and further as a Whole Time Director for a period of five years i.e. from November 11, 2024 to November 10, 2029 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Asian Hotels (North) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) attached. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) regarding appointment of Dr. Arun Gopal Agarwal (DIN: 00374421) as a Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director for a period of one year from July 30, 2024 to July 29, 2025 is attached.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Asian Hotels (North) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 and Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results as on 31.03.2024 along with Audit Report, Declaration for unmodified opinion and details of borrowings attached. Audited Financial Results attached along with declaration & Audit Report and details of borrowings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Asian Hotels (North) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Further in continuation of our earlier intimation dated 26.12.2023 regarding closure of trading window we wish to inform you that trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives till 10.02.2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 08.02.2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results as on 31.12.2023 and copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

