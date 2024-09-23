Summary

Saj Hotels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay dated February 4, 1981 with the name Saj Hotels Private Limited. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Saj Hotels Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 3, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.The Company is in hospitality sector since incorporation. It provide a diverse portfolio of Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) and Business-to-Customer (B2C) hospitality offerings, spanning from traditional resort accommodation to villa rentals and restaurant and bar properties. The resorts have well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a variety of dining venues including restaurants, bars and in-room dining services. These resorts serve as versatile event venues, equipped to host a wide array of gatherings including conferences, weddings, and social events.In 2016, the Company began operations of Resort- Saj by the Lake, Malshej. It operated a restaurant by the name Mahe through a subsidiary LLP i.e. Coast to Coast Hospitality and Lifestyle LLP, on the said property for a 2-year period until 2023. Further, in 2023, the Company entered into Agreement to manage restaurant property located at Goa, with the Tamil Sunrise (proprietorship Kishore David Frederick). It set up a

