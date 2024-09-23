iifl-logo-icon 1
Saj Hotels Ltd Share Price

48.65
(-4.70%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.25
  • Day's High50.25
  • 52 Wk High63.4
  • Prev. Close51.05
  • Day's Low47.05
  • 52 Wk Low 40.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.86
  • P/E39.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Saj Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

50.25

Prev. Close

51.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4.86

Day's High

50.25

Day's Low

47.05

52 Week's High

63.4

52 Week's Low

40.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.45

P/E

39.57

EPS

1.29

Divi. Yield

0

Saj Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saj Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saj Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Oct-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 37.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saj Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.38

2.38

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

23.55

18.56

Net Worth

25.93

20.94

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

14.26

12.71

12.83

8.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.26

12.71

12.83

8.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.01

3.81

0.05

0.07

Saj Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saj Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rahul Timbadia

Managing Director

Karna Kartik Timbadia

Non Executive Director

Kartik Timbadia

Non Executive Director

Almitra Ballal Chandrachud

Independent Director

Biren Kishore Parekh

Independent Director

Dhruti Kashyap Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsha Darshan Mandora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saj Hotels Ltd

Summary

Saj Hotels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay dated February 4, 1981 with the name Saj Hotels Private Limited. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Saj Hotels Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 3, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.The Company is in hospitality sector since incorporation. It provide a diverse portfolio of Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) and Business-to-Customer (B2C) hospitality offerings, spanning from traditional resort accommodation to villa rentals and restaurant and bar properties. The resorts have well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a variety of dining venues including restaurants, bars and in-room dining services. These resorts serve as versatile event venues, equipped to host a wide array of gatherings including conferences, weddings, and social events.In 2016, the Company began operations of Resort- Saj by the Lake, Malshej. It operated a restaurant by the name Mahe through a subsidiary LLP i.e. Coast to Coast Hospitality and Lifestyle LLP, on the said property for a 2-year period until 2023. Further, in 2023, the Company entered into Agreement to manage restaurant property located at Goa, with the Tamil Sunrise (proprietorship Kishore David Frederick). It set up a
Company FAQs

What is the Saj Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Saj Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saj Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saj Hotels Ltd is ₹78.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saj Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saj Hotels Ltd is 39.57 and 1.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saj Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saj Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saj Hotels Ltd is ₹40.1 and ₹63.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saj Hotels Ltd?

Saj Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -7.24% and 1 Month at -19.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saj Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saj Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.95 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 37.69 %

