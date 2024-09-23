SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹50.25
Prev. Close₹51.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.86
Day's High₹50.25
Day's Low₹47.05
52 Week's High₹63.4
52 Week's Low₹40.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.45
P/E39.57
EPS1.29
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.38
2.38
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
23.55
18.56
Net Worth
25.93
20.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
14.26
12.71
12.83
8.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.26
12.71
12.83
8.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.01
3.81
0.05
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rahul Timbadia
Managing Director
Karna Kartik Timbadia
Non Executive Director
Kartik Timbadia
Non Executive Director
Almitra Ballal Chandrachud
Independent Director
Biren Kishore Parekh
Independent Director
Dhruti Kashyap Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsha Darshan Mandora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saj Hotels Ltd
Summary
Saj Hotels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay dated February 4, 1981 with the name Saj Hotels Private Limited. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Saj Hotels Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 3, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.The Company is in hospitality sector since incorporation. It provide a diverse portfolio of Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) and Business-to-Customer (B2C) hospitality offerings, spanning from traditional resort accommodation to villa rentals and restaurant and bar properties. The resorts have well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a variety of dining venues including restaurants, bars and in-room dining services. These resorts serve as versatile event venues, equipped to host a wide array of gatherings including conferences, weddings, and social events.In 2016, the Company began operations of Resort- Saj by the Lake, Malshej. It operated a restaurant by the name Mahe through a subsidiary LLP i.e. Coast to Coast Hospitality and Lifestyle LLP, on the said property for a 2-year period until 2023. Further, in 2023, the Company entered into Agreement to manage restaurant property located at Goa, with the Tamil Sunrise (proprietorship Kishore David Frederick). It set up a
Read More
The Saj Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saj Hotels Ltd is ₹78.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saj Hotels Ltd is 39.57 and 1.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saj Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saj Hotels Ltd is ₹40.1 and ₹63.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Saj Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -7.24% and 1 Month at -19.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.