Saj Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

47
(-3.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.38

2.38

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

23.55

18.56

Net Worth

25.93

20.94

Minority Interest

Debt

6.13

8.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

Total Liabilities

32.12

29.87

Fixed Assets

35.5

27.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.1

Networking Capital

-3.69

1.6

Inventories

0.07

0.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.39

4.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-0.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.67

-2.31

Cash

0.1

0.6

Total Assets

32.11

29.86

