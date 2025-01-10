Saj Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.38
2.38
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
23.55
18.56
Net Worth
25.93
20.94
Minority Interest
Debt
6.13
8.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
32.12
29.87
Fixed Assets
35.5
27.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.1
Networking Capital
-3.69
1.6
Inventories
0.07
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.39
4.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-0.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.67
-2.31
Cash
0.1
0.6
Total Assets
32.11
29.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.