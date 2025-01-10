To

SAJ HOTELS PRIVATE LIMITED

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 42nd Annual Report together with the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31/ 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 (Rs.) (Rs.) Income from operations & other Income 10,36,37,090 9,28,35,990 Earnings before Depreciation & Amortization and Taxation 5,08,33,880 4,63,91,070 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 1,08,43,130 1,12,89,890 Less: Finance Cost 16,54,490 53,81,320 Profit before Tax 3,83,36,260 2,97,19,860 Less: Provision for Taxation Net Current tax expense 86,00,000 60,00,000 Deferred tax 9,11,000 6,90,180 Tax adjustment of previous years - - Net Profit / (Loss) for the year 2,90,11,900 2,30,29,690

OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, the turnover of the Company was Rs. 10,36,37,090/- as against Rs. 9,28,35,990/- during the corresponding previous year. Profit after tax was Rs. 2,90,11,900/- as against loss of Rs 2,30,29,690/- for the previous year.

GENERAL RESERVE:

With a view to conserve the resources, there was no transfer to General Reserve DIVIDEND

With a view to conserve resources and to meet the future financial commitments, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of the report.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORY/ JUDICIAL AUTHORITY

There are no significant or material orders passed by any regulator or court that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

AUDITORS , _

In accordance with section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 M/s. RGSG & Co (Firms Registration No. 129606W), Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, hold office for 3 years from financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25.

AUDITORS REPORT

The observations made in the Auditors Report, read together with the relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights / sweat equity shares/ employee stock options or not made any provision of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees during the financial year 2022-23.

The Company has not made any purchase or provision of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees during the financial year 2022-23.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies.

DEPOSIT

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and amendments, rules, notifications framed there under. As such no amount of Principal or Interest is outstanding as on the Balance Sheet date.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal financial controls commensurate with its nature and size of business.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORBTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

During the year, the Company continued to make efforts to prevent wasteful electrical consumption.

(B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The Company does not need any technology for its existing business.

(C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: Rs. NIL

Foreign Exchange Outgo: Rs. NIL

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Your Company has not given any loans or made investments during the financial year.

acknowledgement

Your Directors wish to place on record Their appreciation of the services of all employees, bankers and Government Authorities for their contribution to the satisfactory performance