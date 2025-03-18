iifl-logo
Grand Continent Hotels Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Mar, 2025|04:02 PM
Mar-2025Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.01%

Non-Promoter- 24.98%

Institutions: 24.98%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.99

1.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

25.24

-0.95

Net Worth

29.23

0.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

31.24

16.8

6.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.24

16.8

6.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.25

0

View Annually Results

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

815.55

87.131,16,088.02468.770.211,473.6172.95

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

183.15

038,116.650.74001

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

359.35

36.1522,472.46219.730.33695.3959.02

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

771.85

141.3618,025.9129.390155.58195.01

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

805.15

146.6617,588.94101.920433.74129.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Grand Continent Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Siva

Whole Time Director

Vidya Ramesh.

Non Executive Director

Deepthi Shiva.

Independent Director

V Swaminathan

Independent Director

Chandrasekhar Sundaram.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aastha Kochar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grand Continent Hotels Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Grand Continent Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Grand Continent Hotels Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grand Continent Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd?

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

