Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.99
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
25.24
-0.95
Net Worth
29.23
0.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
31.24
16.8
6.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.24
16.8
6.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.25
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
815.55
|87.13
|1,16,088.02
|468.77
|0.21
|1,473.61
|72.95
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
183.15
|0
|38,116.65
|0.74
|0
|0
|1
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
359.35
|36.15
|22,472.46
|219.73
|0.33
|695.39
|59.02
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
771.85
|141.36
|18,025.91
|29.39
|0
|155.58
|195.01
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
805.15
|146.66
|17,588.94
|101.92
|0
|433.74
|129.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Siva
Whole Time Director
Vidya Ramesh.
Non Executive Director
Deepthi Shiva.
Independent Director
V Swaminathan
Independent Director
Chandrasekhar Sundaram.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aastha Kochar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Grand Continent Hotels Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Grand Continent Hotels Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grand Continent Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grand Continent Hotels Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
Grand Continent Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.