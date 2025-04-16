Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
842.05
|89.95
|1,19,838.76
|468.77
|0.21
|1,473.61
|72.95
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
200.22
|0
|41,706.67
|0.74
|0
|0
|1
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
370.4
|37.24
|23,150.98
|219.73
|0.32
|695.39
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
823.15
|149.96
|17,985.43
|101.92
|0
|433.74
|129.84
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
748.05
|136.68
|17,428.04
|29.39
|0
|155.58
|195.01
