Grand Continent Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.99
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
25.24
-0.95
Net Worth
29.23
0.06
Minority Interest
Debt
32.24
34.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.85
0
Total Liabilities
63.32
34.31
Fixed Assets
36.09
27.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.56
0.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
18.45
5.91
Inventories
0.11
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.59
0.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.74
6.9
Sundry Creditors
-0.92
-0.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.07
-1.52
Cash
8.22
0.29
Total Assets
63.32
34.32
