Grand Continent Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

130.95
(2.30%)
Apr 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.99

1.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

25.24

-0.95

Net Worth

29.23

0.06

Minority Interest

Debt

32.24

34.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.85

0

Total Liabilities

63.32

34.31

Fixed Assets

36.09

27.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.56

0.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

18.45

5.91

Inventories

0.11

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.59

0.94

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.74

6.9

Sundry Creditors

-0.92

-0.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.07

-1.52

Cash

8.22

0.29

Total Assets

63.32

34.32

