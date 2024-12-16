Summary

Ventive Hospitality Limited (Formerly known as ICC Realty (India) Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 12, 2002. The status of the Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of the Company has changed to Ventive Hospitality Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune on August 28, 2024.Ventive Hospitality are a a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives. The Company was founded as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, a real estate conglomerate based in Pune which has presence across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments. The Company is engaged in the business of leasing of commercial spaces, operation of a retail mall, operation of a commercial hotel and operation of windmills.Apart from this, all the hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. The luxury hospitality assets comprise JW Marriott, Pune, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, Conrad, Maldives, Anantara, Maldives andRaaya by Atmosphere, Maldives. The Company started operations of ICC Offices at Pune in year 2005. It opened the Marriott Hotel, in Pune in 2010. Xander Investment Holding XVI Limited acquired 48.99% of the equity share capital of the Company in 2010. In 2017, BRE Asia ICC Holdings Ltd (formerly

Read More