739.95
(0.22%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open738.35
  • Day's High758
  • 52 Wk High774.5
  • Prev. Close738.35
  • Day's Low728.05
  • 52 Wk Low 695.2
  • Turnover (lac)6,065.08
  • P/E104.69
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value195.02
  • EPS7.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,280.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ventive Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

738.35

Prev. Close

738.35

Turnover(Lac.)

6,065.08

Day's High

758

Day's Low

728.05

52 Week's High

774.5

52 Week's Low

695.2

Book Value

195.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,280.91

P/E

104.69

EPS

7.07

Divi. Yield

0

Ventive Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ventive Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.

Ventive Hospitality's IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Ventive Hospitality's IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

20 Dec 2024|11:54 AM

The subscriptions for the IPO close on 24 December 2024.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 77.94%

Foreign: 77.94%

Indian: 21.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ventive Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.44

10.44

10.71

10.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

324.01

157.33

204.37

174.67

Net Worth

334.45

167.77

215.08

185.38

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ventive Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ventive Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Atul Chordia

Nominee

Tuhin Arvind Parikh

Nominee

NIPUN SAHNI

Independent Director

Bharat Khanna

Independent Director

Thilan Manjith Wijesinghe

Independent Director

Punita Kumar Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradip Bhatambrekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ventive Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Summary

Ventive Hospitality Limited (Formerly known as ICC Realty (India) Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 12, 2002. The status of the Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of the Company has changed to Ventive Hospitality Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune on August 28, 2024.Ventive Hospitality are a a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives. The Company was founded as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, a real estate conglomerate based in Pune which has presence across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments. The Company is engaged in the business of leasing of commercial spaces, operation of a retail mall, operation of a commercial hotel and operation of windmills.Apart from this, all the hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. The luxury hospitality assets comprise JW Marriott, Pune, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, Conrad, Maldives, Anantara, Maldives andRaaya by Atmosphere, Maldives. The Company started operations of ICC Offices at Pune in year 2005. It opened the Marriott Hotel, in Pune in 2010. Xander Investment Holding XVI Limited acquired 48.99% of the equity share capital of the Company in 2010. In 2017, BRE Asia ICC Holdings Ltd (formerly
Company FAQs

What is the Ventive Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Ventive Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ventive Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is ₹17280.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ventive Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is 104.69 and 3.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ventive Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ventive Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is ₹695.2 and ₹774.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ventive Hospitality Ltd?

Ventive Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ventive Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.98 %
Institutions - 7.55 %
Public - 3.47 %

