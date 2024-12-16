Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹738.35
Prev. Close₹738.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,065.08
Day's High₹758
Day's Low₹728.05
52 Week's High₹774.5
52 Week's Low₹695.2
Book Value₹195.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,280.91
P/E104.69
EPS7.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.44
10.44
10.71
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.01
157.33
204.37
174.67
Net Worth
334.45
167.77
215.08
185.38
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Atul Chordia
Nominee
Tuhin Arvind Parikh
Nominee
NIPUN SAHNI
Independent Director
Bharat Khanna
Independent Director
Thilan Manjith Wijesinghe
Independent Director
Punita Kumar Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradip Bhatambrekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ventive Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Ventive Hospitality Limited (Formerly known as ICC Realty (India) Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 12, 2002. The status of the Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of the Company has changed to Ventive Hospitality Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune on August 28, 2024.Ventive Hospitality are a a hospitality asset owner primarily focused on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments in India and the Maldives. The Company was founded as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, a real estate conglomerate based in Pune which has presence across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments. The Company is engaged in the business of leasing of commercial spaces, operation of a retail mall, operation of a commercial hotel and operation of windmills.Apart from this, all the hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. The luxury hospitality assets comprise JW Marriott, Pune, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, Conrad, Maldives, Anantara, Maldives andRaaya by Atmosphere, Maldives. The Company started operations of ICC Offices at Pune in year 2005. It opened the Marriott Hotel, in Pune in 2010. Xander Investment Holding XVI Limited acquired 48.99% of the equity share capital of the Company in 2010. In 2017, BRE Asia ICC Holdings Ltd (formerly
The Ventive Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is ₹17280.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is 104.69 and 3.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ventive Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ventive Hospitality Ltd is ₹695.2 and ₹774.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ventive Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
