Ventive Hospitality Ltd Half Yearly Results

711.85
(-1.41%)
Jan 8, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024

Gross Sales

372.78

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

372.78

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

16.15

Total Income

388.93

Total Expenditure

217.84

PBIDT

171.09

Interest

83.11

PBDT

87.98

Depreciation

60.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

36.3

Deferred Tax

11.64

Reported Profit After Tax

-20.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-20.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-20.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

20.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

45.89

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

-5.56

Ventive Hospitality Ltd: Related NEWS

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.

Ventive Hospitality's IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Ventive Hospitality's IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

20 Dec 2024|11:54 AM

The subscriptions for the IPO close on 24 December 2024.

QUICKLINKS FOR Ventive Hospitality Ltd

