Ventive Hospitality Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
372.78
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
372.78
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
16.15
Total Income
388.93
Total Expenditure
217.84
PBIDT
171.09
Interest
83.11
PBDT
87.98
Depreciation
60.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
36.3
Deferred Tax
11.64
Reported Profit After Tax
-20.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-20.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-20.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
20.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.89
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
-5.56
