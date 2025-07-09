Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Ventive Hospitality has strengthened its alliance with Marriott International by signing contracts for seven new hotels, which will add 1,548 rooms across India and Sri Lanka.

Six of the upcoming hotels are planned in Varanasi, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Mundra, targeting the upscale and upper-upscale market segments. The seventh project a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is set to come up in Sri Lanka, adding an ultra-luxury destination to Marriott’s portfolio in South Asia.

Ventive, headquartered in Pune, currently operates 11 hospitality assets with over 2,000 rooms across India and the Maldives. These include premium resorts and business hotels.

This new round of contracts pushes the total number of properties under the Ventive-Marriott partnership from six to thirteen, expanding their footprint across both leisure and business destinations.

Out of the seven new hotels, three will be directly developed by Ventive and its group companies:

A 73-villa Ritz-Carlton Reserve near Yala East National Park in Pottuvil, Sri Lanka.

A 161-key Varanasi Marriott, which will cater to religious tourism and business travellers.

A 200-room Courtyard by Marriott in Mundra, located on leasehold land in Gujarat.

The remaining four projects will initially be developed by promoter group entities, but are expected to be transferred to Ventive under a right of first offer or alternative structure. These include:

A 450-room JW Marriott in Navi Mumbai, which is likely to be the district’s first full-scale luxury hotel.

A 200-room Moxy hotel, also in Navi Mumbai, designed for new-age travellers.

Two additional Moxy-branded hotels—one with 264 rooms in Wakad, Pune, and another with 200 rooms in Kharadi, Pune.

While Marriott will operate the properties, Ventive will remain the key development and asset management partner, continuing its focus on building a premium hospitality portfolio. The Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Sri Lanka marks a strategic move into high-end experiential travel, offering exclusive stays in a less-commercialised destination surrounded by nature.

Both firms see this as a step toward meeting rising demand for luxury and lifestyle hospitality in South Asia, where tourism and business travel are picking up pace after a subdued period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com