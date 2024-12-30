iifl-logo-icon 1
Ventive Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

701.3
(-2.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.44

10.44

10.71

10.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

324.01

157.33

204.37

174.67

Net Worth

334.45

167.77

215.08

185.38

Minority Interest

Debt

470

483.82

401.43

438.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

804.45

651.59

616.51

623.94

Fixed Assets

565.14

581.11

609.42

576.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

157.62

48.47

10

10.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.76

-37.31

-121.92

-52.01

Inventories

4.57

3.96

2.83

3.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

17.31

23.96

19.9

19.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

136.41

62.47

63.75

49.14

Sundry Creditors

-30.53

-25.34

-36.08

-22.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-117

-102.36

-172.32

-101.79

Cash

70.92

59.32

119.01

89.05

Total Assets

804.44

651.59

616.51

623.96

Ventive Hospitality Ltd : related Articles

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

Ventive Hospitality Shares Surge on Debut

30 Dec 2024|03:00 PM

The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.

Read More
Ventive Hospitality's IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Ventive Hospitality's IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

20 Dec 2024|11:54 AM

The subscriptions for the IPO close on 24 December 2024.

Read More

