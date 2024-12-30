Ventive Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.44
10.44
10.71
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.01
157.33
204.37
174.67
Net Worth
334.45
167.77
215.08
185.38
Minority Interest
Debt
470
483.82
401.43
438.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
804.45
651.59
616.51
623.94
Fixed Assets
565.14
581.11
609.42
576.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
157.62
48.47
10
10.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.76
-37.31
-121.92
-52.01
Inventories
4.57
3.96
2.83
3.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.31
23.96
19.9
19.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
136.41
62.47
63.75
49.14
Sundry Creditors
-30.53
-25.34
-36.08
-22.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-117
-102.36
-172.32
-101.79
Cash
70.92
59.32
119.01
89.05
Total Assets
804.44
651.59
616.51
623.96
The business has a track record of building and acquiring prestigious hotel properties in a variety of regions and hospitality markets.Read More
The subscriptions for the IPO close on 24 December 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.