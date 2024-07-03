SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹9.68
Prev. Close₹9.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹9.68
Day's Low₹9.68
52 Week's High₹9.68
52 Week's Low₹5
Book Value₹-0.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.32
14.32
14.32
14.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.87
-14.16
-13.88
-8.49
Net Worth
-0.54
0.16
0.44
5.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.34
-0.05
-0.09
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.71
0.13
-2.67
5.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
3,034.11
-22.75
-4.23
35.67
EBIT growth
9,715.87
-42.52
10.89
112.42
Net profit growth
9,789.35
-42.52
10.89
111.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2005
|Sept-2004
Gross Sales
0
0
0
5.57
4.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
5.57
4.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.41
1.23
0.85
0.02
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Udaya Manikanta Pemmanaboyina
Non Executive Director
Deepak Kharwad
Independent Director
Prasoon Mishra
Independent Director
Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
Managing Director
Mallinath Madineni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Univa Foods Ltd
Summary
Univa Foods Limited was formerly incorporated as Hotel Rugby Limited in September, 1991, which was subsequently changed to Univa Foods Limited in June, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Hotel Chain and allied services to its client. The Company went public in 1993. The company was promoted by Mrs Darshana Mahendra Thacker, which runs hotels, provides catering services to private clubs and to various marriage receptions / parties and makes and markets Indian sweets and savouries.In Oct.94, the company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 15) to construct, equipping and furnishing of the hotel at Matheran and one three star hotel at Pune and to renovate the existing Rugby Hotel at Matheran. The project for construction of a Time Share Resort at Matheran not completed due to various factors. The Company has already commenced construction of a 3 Star Hotel at Lonavala.Out of 34 rooms, commerical operation of 10 rooms were started their operation. Interior furnishing of balance 24 rooms is in progress.During the current year 2007-08, Company transferred its assets and investments to M/s. Rupali Commercial Private Ltd. Rugby Food & Beverages Ltd. & Thacker Holdings Ltd. ceases to be subsidiaries of the Company in 2007-08. M/s. Jai Thackers Land Development Limited ceased to be subsidiary during the year 2012-13.During the year 2022-23, Mrs. Shaik Haseena, Mr. Gangavarapu Prasanth and Mr. Tangella Suresh acquired 2,76,750 Equity Shares of the Company in the Open
Read More
The Univa Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Univa Foods Ltd is ₹13.86 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Univa Foods Ltd is 0 and -24.97 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Univa Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Univa Foods Ltd is ₹5 and ₹9.68 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Univa Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.12%, 3 Years at 22.62%, 1 Year at 82.64%, 6 Month at 27.20%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.