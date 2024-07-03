iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Univa Foods Ltd Share Price

9.68
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.68
  • Day's High9.68
  • 52 Wk High9.68
  • Prev. Close9.68
  • Day's Low9.68
  • 52 Wk Low 5
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Univa Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

9.68

Prev. Close

9.68

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

9.68

Day's Low

9.68

52 Week's High

9.68

52 Week's Low

5

Book Value

-0.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Univa Foods Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Univa Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Univa Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Univa Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.32

14.32

14.32

14.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.87

-14.16

-13.88

-8.49

Net Worth

-0.54

0.16

0.44

5.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.34

-0.05

-0.09

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.71

0.13

-2.67

5.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

3,034.11

-22.75

-4.23

35.67

EBIT growth

9,715.87

-42.52

10.89

112.42

Net profit growth

9,789.35

-42.52

10.89

111.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Sept-2005Sept-2004

Gross Sales

0

0

0

5.57

4.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

5.57

4.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.41

1.23

0.85

0.02

0.05

View Annually Results

Univa Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Univa Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Udaya Manikanta Pemmanaboyina

Non Executive Director

Deepak Kharwad

Independent Director

Prasoon Mishra

Independent Director

Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer

Managing Director

Mallinath Madineni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Univa Foods Ltd

Summary

Univa Foods Limited was formerly incorporated as Hotel Rugby Limited in September, 1991, which was subsequently changed to Univa Foods Limited in June, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Hotel Chain and allied services to its client. The Company went public in 1993. The company was promoted by Mrs Darshana Mahendra Thacker, which runs hotels, provides catering services to private clubs and to various marriage receptions / parties and makes and markets Indian sweets and savouries.In Oct.94, the company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 15) to construct, equipping and furnishing of the hotel at Matheran and one three star hotel at Pune and to renovate the existing Rugby Hotel at Matheran. The project for construction of a Time Share Resort at Matheran not completed due to various factors. The Company has already commenced construction of a 3 Star Hotel at Lonavala.Out of 34 rooms, commerical operation of 10 rooms were started their operation. Interior furnishing of balance 24 rooms is in progress.During the current year 2007-08, Company transferred its assets and investments to M/s. Rupali Commercial Private Ltd. Rugby Food & Beverages Ltd. & Thacker Holdings Ltd. ceases to be subsidiaries of the Company in 2007-08. M/s. Jai Thackers Land Development Limited ceased to be subsidiary during the year 2012-13.During the year 2022-23, Mrs. Shaik Haseena, Mr. Gangavarapu Prasanth and Mr. Tangella Suresh acquired 2,76,750 Equity Shares of the Company in the Open
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Univa Foods Ltd share price today?

The Univa Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Univa Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Univa Foods Ltd is ₹13.86 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Univa Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Univa Foods Ltd is 0 and -24.97 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Univa Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Univa Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Univa Foods Ltd is ₹5 and ₹9.68 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Univa Foods Ltd?

Univa Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.12%, 3 Years at 22.62%, 1 Year at 82.64%, 6 Month at 27.20%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Univa Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Univa Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 99.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Univa Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.