Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Information as per attached letter.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Univa Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Please find enclosed a copy of intimation of resignation of existing Secretarial Auditor and appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Univa Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, inter alia, considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s. B. M. Gattani & Co. (FRN - 113635W), Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has also considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Hemang Satra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. Please find enclosed a copy of intimation with respect to re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Please find enclosed a copy of announcement under Regulation 30 with respect to Change in Management and Change in the Registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

Appointment of Mr. Gunjan Jain as a Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 26th July, 2024

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Mr. Prasoon Mishra and Ms. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer appointed as Additional Independent Directors.

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Details of appointment and resignation of directors are provided in attached letter.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Univa Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Univa Foods Limited (Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 OUTCOME FOR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UNIVA FOODS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS HOTEL RUGBY LIMITED) (THE COMPANY) HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2024 Resignation of Mr. Suresh Tangella (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) We refer to our intimation dated 29.05.2024, wherein we had submitted the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, please find attached the statement of impact of audit qualifications. We also wish to inform you that we have already submitted the said impact through BSE communication dashboard in PDF and XBRL earlier. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Univa Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of Univa Foods Limited (Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 15th March, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Appointment of 1) Mr. Vishal Omprakash Sharma as additional director The Board Meeting to be held on 22/03/2024 has been revised to 22/03/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/03/2024 has been revised to 22/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024) Appointment of Mr. Vishal Omprakash Sharma, (DIN: 06859500) as Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of the Company with immediate effect subject to approval of members within three months from the date of Appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Univa Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Univa Foods Limited (Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th March, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Appointment of 1) Mr. Vishal Omprakash Sharma; 2) Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta as additional directors Appointment of Mr. Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta (DIN: 02111646) as Additional Director (Non-executive Non-Independent) of the Company with immediate effect subject approval of Members. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024