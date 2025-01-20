iifl-logo-icon 1
Univa Foods Ltd Key Ratios

9.68
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

54.15

-0.38

EBIT growth

-89.51

407.61

Net profit growth

247.2

322.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

RoCE

1.16

12.75

RoNW

8.99

3.03

RoA

7.99

2.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.17

0.63

0.15

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.17

0.62

0.14

Book value per share

6.62

5.46

4.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.02

10.15

72.66

P/CEPS

2.02

10.21

73.48

P/B

0.66

1.17

2.24

EV/EBIDTA

56.78

6

49.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.79

-15.05

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.97

-48.49

-23,605.33

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.34

-0.73

Net debt / op. profit

-0.49

17.18

32.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

