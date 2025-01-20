Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
54.15
-0.38
EBIT growth
-89.51
407.61
Net profit growth
247.2
322.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
RoCE
1.16
12.75
RoNW
8.99
3.03
RoA
7.99
2.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.17
0.63
0.15
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.17
0.62
0.14
Book value per share
6.62
5.46
4.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.02
10.15
72.66
P/CEPS
2.02
10.21
73.48
P/B
0.66
1.17
2.24
EV/EBIDTA
56.78
6
49.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.79
-15.05
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.97
-48.49
-23,605.33
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.34
-0.73
Net debt / op. profit
-0.49
17.18
32.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
No Record Found
