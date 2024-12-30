iifl-logo-icon 1
Univa Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.68
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

Univa Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.34

-0.05

-0.09

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.71

0.13

-2.67

5.85

Other operating items

Operating

-9.05

0.07

-2.76

5.76

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-9.05

0.07

-2.76

5.76

Equity raised

-16.98

-16.88

-13.8

-10.72

Investing

-0.04

0

-0.32

-0.12

Financing

0.25

0.33

0.16

0.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-25.83

-16.48

-16.73

-4.95

