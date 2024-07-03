Univa Foods Ltd Summary

Univa Foods Limited was formerly incorporated as Hotel Rugby Limited in September, 1991, which was subsequently changed to Univa Foods Limited in June, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Hotel Chain and allied services to its client. The Company went public in 1993. The company was promoted by Mrs Darshana Mahendra Thacker, which runs hotels, provides catering services to private clubs and to various marriage receptions / parties and makes and markets Indian sweets and savouries.In Oct.94, the company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 15) to construct, equipping and furnishing of the hotel at Matheran and one three star hotel at Pune and to renovate the existing Rugby Hotel at Matheran. The project for construction of a Time Share Resort at Matheran not completed due to various factors. The Company has already commenced construction of a 3 Star Hotel at Lonavala.Out of 34 rooms, commerical operation of 10 rooms were started their operation. Interior furnishing of balance 24 rooms is in progress.During the current year 2007-08, Company transferred its assets and investments to M/s. Rupali Commercial Private Ltd. Rugby Food & Beverages Ltd. & Thacker Holdings Ltd. ceases to be subsidiaries of the Company in 2007-08. M/s. Jai Thackers Land Development Limited ceased to be subsidiary during the year 2012-13.During the year 2022-23, Mrs. Shaik Haseena, Mr. Gangavarapu Prasanth and Mr. Tangella Suresh acquired 2,76,750 Equity Shares of the Company in the Open offer and through share purchase agreement 39,27,952 Equity Shares of the Company in the equal proportion.