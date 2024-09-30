|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Please find enclosed copy of newspapers published today regarding the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find attached the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Please find attached the voting results of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company along with the Scrutinisers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
