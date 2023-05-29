Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

To,

The Members of Univa Foods Limited

(Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited)

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Univa Foods Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in

India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw your attention to note no. 39 of the financial statements, which states that the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth of the Company has almost eroded as on March 31, 2023. However, considering future business plans of the Company, financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerned and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c ) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, as applicable (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as at 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of section 197 of the Act are not applicable.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(j) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year under audit.

For B M Gattani & Co., Chartered Accountants FRN No. 113536W Sd/- Balmukund N Gattani (Proprietor) Membership No.: 47066

UDIN: 23047066BGQFGD4238 Date: May 29, 2023 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UNIVA FOODS LIMITED

(Annexure referred to in Para 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the members of Univa Foods Limited (Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2023)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, we state as under:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. (c) The company does not have any immovable property during the financial year. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) The Company does not have any inventories during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) of the Companys Auditors Report Order, 2020 ("the Order" and/or "the CARO") is not applicable to the Company.

iii) The Company has not made any investments nor provided any guarantee or security, nor granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Therefore, clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since there are no loans, investments and guarantees given, and no securities provided by the Company, Section 185 and 186 of the Act are not applicable accordingly clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, the compliance with respect to directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company.

vi) As explained to us, maintenance of cost records prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as income tax with appropriate authorities wherever applicable. The Company is not liable for Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, and other statutory dues. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed arrears of statutory due were outstanding as at 31st March 2023 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became due. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub clause (a) above, which have not been paid on account of any dispute.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43of 1961)

ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds by way of term loans during the year and hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on a short-term basis and hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since the the Company does not have any subsidiary, the question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries does not arise. Hence. clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) Since the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company, no loans can be raised on the pledge of securities held in any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under sub-clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under sub-clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company and hence reporting under sub-clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii) The company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under sub-clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion, and based on such checks as we considered appropriate, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, etc as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 and hence reporting under sub-clauses 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under sub-clauses 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. The amount of cash loss incurred for the financial year (ended 31st March 2023) is Rs. 27.77 Lakhs and for the immediately preceding (financial year ended 31st March 2022) is Rs.31.16 Lakhs.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and until the signing of this report. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company, Therefore, porting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. As per our report of even date.

For B M Gattani & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN: 113536W Sd/-

Balmukund N Gattani (Proprietor)

UDIN: 23047066BGQFGD4238

Membership No.: 47066

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 29, 2023

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UNIVA FOODS LIMITED

(Annexure referred to in Para 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the members of Univa Foods Limited (Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited) the year ended 31st March 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Univa Foods Limited

(Formerly known as Hotel Rugby Limited) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the

Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India".

For B M Gattani& Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN No: 113536W

Sd/-

Balmukund N Gattani (Proprietor)

Membership No.: 47066

UDIN: 23047066BGQFGD4238

Place: Mumbai Dated: May 29, 2023