SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹2.7
Prev. Close₹2.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.1
Day's High₹2.78
Day's Low₹2.51
52 Week's High₹3.65
52 Week's Low₹2
Book Value₹0.82
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.67
60.67
60.67
60.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.89
-26.71
-28.21
-31.8
Net Worth
29.78
33.96
32.46
28.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.34
2.5
0
0
yoy growth (%)
193.1
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.12
-0.93
0
0
As % of sales
15.36
37.34
0
0
Employee costs
-3.24
-2.43
-0.31
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
-3.5
-0.78
-1.32
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.91
-0.16
-0.66
Tax paid
0.5
0.21
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
1.57
-3.84
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
193.1
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-81.26
366.1
-14.53
-92.07
EBIT growth
-106.02
317.43
-40.8
-88.45
Net profit growth
-117.59
-191.74
-370.52
-88.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0
0
0.05
0.88
2.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.05
0.88
2.96
Other Operating Income
1.15
4.09
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
8.78
1.71
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D V Manohar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B K Sinha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A Balasetty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Subrahmanyam
Independent Director
Abhaya Shankar
Whole-time Director
Satya Pinjala
Independent Director
Polepeddi Sathyanarayana
Independent Director
Prabhu Sydney Miranda
Director
Dharmin Dontamsetti
Director
Deekshita Dontamsetti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Promoted by D V Manohar, D V Satyakumar and their associates, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Limited SHHIL) [Formerly known as Shri Shakti LPG Limited (SSLPG) and Shri Matre Power And Infrastructure Limited (SMPIL)] was originally engaged in business of LPG marketing. since its incorporation in July, 1993.SHHIL were the pioneer in the field of LPG marketing and established large integrated infrastructure to carry LPG from dock (Port) to the door of customers, which consisted of dedicated port facilities, large storage terminals, network of bottling plants and distribution and marketing networks.The Company was able to do well from the commencement of commercial operations in 1995 till 1999 and became profitable. Infact, it emerged as the countrys largest private sector LPG company. However, due to abnormal rise in crude oil prices during 1999 to 2000, the international LPG prices also shot up. Despite the big spurt in sourcing cost, it was not possible to proportionately increase the prices due to competition with the Government Subsidized gas by virtue of which the Company incurred losses. This was aggravated in subsequent years due to the growing disparity in prices between the private LPG operators and the PSU Oil Undertakings, on account of non-removal of subsidy as promised by the Government of India (GOI). The GOI did not honor its commitments to withdraw subsidy in a phased manner which led to the crisis in Private Sector LPG Industry. Because the Companys de
The Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹76.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2 and ₹3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.59%, 3 Years at 0.64%, 1 Year at -20.90%, 6 Month at 3.11%, 3 Month at 23.26% and 1 Month at 7.72%.
