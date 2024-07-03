iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

2.51
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:18 PM

  • Open2.7
  • Day's High2.78
  • 52 Wk High3.65
  • Prev. Close2.65
  • Day's Low2.51
  • 52 Wk Low 2
  • Turnover (lac)2.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.96%

Foreign: 1.96%

Indian: 32.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 65.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.67

60.67

60.67

60.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.89

-26.71

-28.21

-31.8

Net Worth

29.78

33.96

32.46

28.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.34

2.5

0

0

yoy growth (%)

193.1

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.12

-0.93

0

0

As % of sales

15.36

37.34

0

0

Employee costs

-3.24

-2.43

-0.31

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

-3.5

-0.78

-1.32

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.91

-0.16

-0.66

Tax paid

0.5

0.21

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

1.57

-3.84

-0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

193.1

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-81.26

366.1

-14.53

-92.07

EBIT growth

-106.02

317.43

-40.8

-88.45

Net profit growth

-117.59

-191.74

-370.52

-88.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0

0

0.05

0.88

2.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.05

0.88

2.96

Other Operating Income

1.15

4.09

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

8.78

1.71

1.23

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D V Manohar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B K Sinha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A Balasetty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Subrahmanyam

Independent Director

Abhaya Shankar

Whole-time Director

Satya Pinjala

Independent Director

Polepeddi Sathyanarayana

Independent Director

Prabhu Sydney Miranda

Director

Dharmin Dontamsetti

Director

Deekshita Dontamsetti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Promoted by D V Manohar, D V Satyakumar and their associates, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Limited SHHIL) [Formerly known as Shri Shakti LPG Limited (SSLPG) and Shri Matre Power And Infrastructure Limited (SMPIL)] was originally engaged in business of LPG marketing. since its incorporation in July, 1993.SHHIL were the pioneer in the field of LPG marketing and established large integrated infrastructure to carry LPG from dock (Port) to the door of customers, which consisted of dedicated port facilities, large storage terminals, network of bottling plants and distribution and marketing networks.The Company was able to do well from the commencement of commercial operations in 1995 till 1999 and became profitable. Infact, it emerged as the countrys largest private sector LPG company. However, due to abnormal rise in crude oil prices during 1999 to 2000, the international LPG prices also shot up. Despite the big spurt in sourcing cost, it was not possible to proportionately increase the prices due to competition with the Government Subsidized gas by virtue of which the Company incurred losses. This was aggravated in subsequent years due to the growing disparity in prices between the private LPG operators and the PSU Oil Undertakings, on account of non-removal of subsidy as promised by the Government of India (GOI). The GOI did not honor its commitments to withdraw subsidy in a phased manner which led to the crisis in Private Sector LPG Industry. Because the Companys de
Company FAQs

What is the Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹76.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2 and ₹3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd?

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.59%, 3 Years at 0.64%, 1 Year at -20.90%, 6 Month at 3.11%, 3 Month at 23.26% and 1 Month at 7.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.10 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 65.51 %

