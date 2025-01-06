Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
-3.5
-0.78
-1.32
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.91
-0.16
-0.66
Tax paid
0.5
0.21
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
1.57
-3.84
-0.18
Other operating items
Operating
-1.1
-3.63
-4.79
-2.17
Capital expenditure
0.04
72.95
-0.46
0
Free cash flow
-1.06
69.31
-5.25
-2.17
Equity raised
-60.58
-8.96
-26.67
-22.71
Investing
0
0.24
0
0
Financing
5.86
4.98
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-55.79
65.57
-31.92
-24.88
