iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.51
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

Sri Havisha FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

-3.5

-0.78

-1.32

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.91

-0.16

-0.66

Tax paid

0.5

0.21

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

1.57

-3.84

-0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-1.1

-3.63

-4.79

-2.17

Capital expenditure

0.04

72.95

-0.46

0

Free cash flow

-1.06

69.31

-5.25

-2.17

Equity raised

-60.58

-8.96

-26.67

-22.71

Investing

0

0.24

0

0

Financing

5.86

4.98

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-55.79

65.57

-31.92

-24.88

Sri Havisha : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.